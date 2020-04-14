Leroy Sane's new representatives speak out regarding a move to Bayern Munich

The new representatives of Manchester City winger Leroy Sane, LIAN Sports, have spoken out for the first time regarding the ongoing transfer saga involving Bayern Munich, as reported by SPORTBILD.

Since early 2019, the 23-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to the Bundesliga side, and some have suggested that if it wasn't for a serious cruciate ligament injury sustained against Liverpool last August, Leroy Sane in a Manchester City shirt would have been a distant memory by now.

As relayed by Christian Falk on Tuesday night, LIAN Sports have spoken out in an exclusive report in Wednesday's edition of SPORTBILD in Germany. It is claimed that one reason behind a potential switch to the Allianz Arena for their client is that Sane himself believes he can win the UEFA Champions League with Bayern.

Leroy Sane took part in his first on-field period of play for Manchester City, albeit for the U23s in a Premier League 2 fixture against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium, before the coronavirus pandemic interrupted proceedings. Ilkay Gundogan recently revealed that Sane is continuing his rehabilitation process in the gym while the UK is under lockdown.

