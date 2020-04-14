City Xtra
Top Stories
News
Match Coverage
Transfer Rumours

Leroy Sane's new representatives speak out regarding a move to Bayern Munich

Freddie Pye

The new representatives of Manchester City winger Leroy Sane, LIAN Sports, have spoken out for the first time regarding the ongoing transfer saga involving Bayern Munich, as reported by SPORTBILD.

Since early 2019, the 23-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to the Bundesliga side, and some have suggested that if it wasn't for a serious cruciate ligament injury sustained against Liverpool last August, Leroy Sane in a Manchester City shirt would have been a distant memory by now.

As relayed by Christian Falk on Tuesday night, LIAN Sports have spoken out in an exclusive report in Wednesday's edition of SPORTBILD in Germany. It is claimed that one reason behind a potential switch to the Allianz Arena for their client is that Sane himself believes he can win the UEFA Champions League with Bayern.

germany-v-estonia-uefa-euro-2020-qualifier

Leroy Sane took part in his first on-field period of play for Manchester City, albeit for the U23s in a Premier League 2 fixture against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium, before the coronavirus pandemic interrupted proceedings. Ilkay Gundogan recently revealed that Sane is continuing his rehabilitation process in the gym while the UK is under lockdown.

-----

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

Comments

Transfer Rumours

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Man City 'weighing up' paying Inter stars €111 million release clause - player 'not convinced' on joining club

Manchester City look to be considering a move for Inter Milan star Lautaro Martinez; however, the player does not himself seem set on a move just yet.

harryasiddall

Man City 'ask' Inter Milan CEO about centre-back - Barcelona also interested

Manchester City have reportedly asked about the availability of Inter Milan centre-back Alessandro Bastoni.

harryasiddall

Man City midfielder 'likes to believe' he is one of the world's best players

Man City midfielder Bernardo Silva admitted that he likes 'to believe' that he is one of the best players in the world, in conversation with B/R Football.

markgough96

“The Premier League is always a dream, so I hope I can return one day" - Former Man City player opens up on possible return

Former Manchester City youth prospect Rony Lopes has discussed his career in a sky blue shirt and how he dreams one day of a Premier League return.

Danny Lardner

Man City amongst a host of European clubs scouting Ajax youngster - £6 million fee mentioned

Manchester City are amongst a host of top European clubs reportedly scouting Ajax youngster Sontje Hansen.

Harry Winters

Man City star predicts teammate 'will become one of the best midfielders in the world, very soon'

Bernardo Silva has been singing the praises of Phil Foden in conversation with B/R Football, predicting that the teenager will 'become one of the best midfielders in the world'.

markgough96

"Some clubs have more power with the media than others" - Bernardo Silva describes why some Man City players haven't won individual awards

Bernardo Silva has stated that "some clubs having more power with the media", as the main reason why his Manchester City teammates haven't won individual awards.

harryasiddall

My Unpopular City Opinion - #1

We took to Twitter and Instagram to ask our followers for their most unpopular Manchester City opinions - brace yourself, this could get interesting...

Freddie Pye

Man City and Man United join top European clubs in the race for in-demand Bundesliga centre-back

Manchester City and Manchester United are both interested in RB Leipzig centre-back, Dayot Upamecano (21), according to Sky Sports.

Freddie Pye

Man City reject swap deal between star forward and Juventus winger

Manchester City have rejected the idea of a direct swap between Gabriel Jesus and Juventus winger Douglas Costa, according to reports from Repubblica.

Danny Lardner