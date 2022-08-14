Liam Delap Is 'In The Process' Of A Loan Move

Pep Guardiola has revealed that Manchester City youngster Liam Delap is close to being loaned out in order to gain more first-team minutes.

Delap is one of the most highly rated youngsters City have in their ranks and one of the most highly rated young strikers in the country. The 19-year-old was on fire in the 2020/21 season for the club's under-21 side, scoring a remarkable 24 goals in 20 Premier League 2 games and contributed a commendable eight goals in ten games last season, despite missing much of it through injury.

Due to his impressive goalscoring record in The Cityzens' academy, there has been much interest in the young striker and the club seems willing to let him leave temporarily, with the Sky Blues recently signing two strikers in Julian Alvarez and Erling Haaland.

IMAGO / Paul Marriott

Delap has been linked with a loan move over the last few months, with several clubs interested in acquiring his services for the season. It had been reported that Stoke City were favourites to sign the youngster but those links have quietened somewhat over the last couple of weeks.

And City boss Guardiola has now revealed that the striker will seemingly be heading out on loan before the end of the transfer window, telling The Independent: "We loaned ‘Macca’ (James McAtee), Liam is in that process because we have Erling and Julian and he needs minutes. The EDS phase is done. He has to try and go there and play and the other ones. Luke Mbete, Rico and Josh will be with us.”

Despite already making six appearances for City's senior squad, this would seem the right move for the player at this moment. As Guardiola states, the 19-year-old needs minutes at a senior level to develop his game and there's little to no chance of him achieving that this season at the club with both Haaland and Alvarez ahead of him.

