Report: Four La Liga Clubs Want Manchester City Youngster James McAtee

James McAtee has been attracting several clubs in recent weeks, following his impressive season in the Premier League 2 last campaign. The 19-year-old was in fine form last season, scoring 18 goals and providing seven assists in 23 games.

Mcatee's goalscoring record is even more impressive when you consider that he was deployed primarily from midfield last season. His academy performances led to him making his debut for the senior team in the Premier League, and the youngster is now believed to be attracting the interest of several Spanish clubs.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

According to reports, the youngster is part of City's first team plans next season and is likely to be used on the wings following the departure of Raheem Sterling. However, the 19-year-old is unlikely to be a regular starter in the first team and would most likely be used as a rotation option on either flank.

The Athletic reported a few days ago that McAtee's preference is to stay at the club but that City would let him leave on loan, should a 'particularly appealing' suitor come in for the youngster on a temporary basis.

It now appears that there is increased interest in McAtee in Spain. Fichajes.net are reporting that Rayo Vallecano, Valencia, Getafe and UD Almeria are all interested in the midfielder.

However, it appears that none of these clubs represent what would be an 'appealing' option for the Salford native. The report goes on to say that the Cityzens have 'no interest' in allowing McAtee to join a La Liga team as they would prefer he joined an English club.

According to the Spanish outlet, City would rather he go on loan to an English club so that he could gain experience playing a similar style of football to the one present at City.

As of now, it seems unlikely that McAtee will leave the club on loan this window, with the player seemingly set on trying to break into the first team. However, should he struggle to gain minutes this season it is not out the question that the youngster could leave temporarily next summer, or even in the January window.

Read More Manchester City Coverage