Ligue 1 club eyeing up a move for Man City full-back ahead of January transfer window

Marseille are eyeing a move for Manchester City right-back Issa Kabore in January, reports French Football outlet Téléfoot as relayed by InsideFutbol.

A bid of €5 million could facilitate a transfer for the young Burkinabé fullback. The 19 year-old is currently on-loan at K.V. Mechelen, in the Belgian Pro League, and is not due back at the Etihad until next summer.

The promising young full-back has made ten appearances for the Belgian side this season. Marseille currently have only one true right-back in their squad so the French giants could look to make their move this winter to shore up their options in that position.

