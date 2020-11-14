SI.com
City Xtra
Ligue 1 club eyeing up a move for Man City full-back ahead of January transfer window

Adam Booker

Marseille are eyeing a move for Manchester City right-back Issa Kabore in January, reports French Football outlet Téléfoot as relayed by InsideFutbol. 

A bid of €5 million could facilitate a transfer for the young Burkinabé fullback. The 19 year-old is currently on-loan at K.V. Mechelen, in the Belgian Pro League, and is not due back at the Etihad until next summer.

soccer-jpl-d6-krc-genk-vs-kv-mechelen
(Photo by JASPER JACOBS/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images)

The promising young full-back has made ten appearances for the Belgian side this season. Marseille currently have only one true right-back in their squad so the French giants could look to make their move this winter to shore up their options in that position. 

