Lining Up A Bid For Premier League Star, Current Striker Juventus' 'Favourite' - The Daily Man City Transfer Round-Up - #27

The conclusion of the European Championships signals the start of the serious transfer business, and it looks like Manchester City will be at the forefront of it.

Ah, that's not a nice feeling is it? The England team end their European Championship journey as heroes, but ultimately fell short in a penalty shootout loss to Italy on Sunday night.

Turning attentions back to Manchester City, the transfer gossip will surely accelerate as the countdown to the new season begins.

We've got a few to get through today, so let's get started...

Arrivals

Antonee Robinson - Rumour Rating: 5/10

First up, journalist Alan Nixon says Manchester City and Wolves are keen on Fulham left-back Antonee Robinson, with both clubs seeing him as a top squad addition.

The young American talent has appeared 28 times in the Premier League and has seemingly attracted interest from a number of clubs with a string of impressive performances.

I'm not quite sure what to make of this one. With Fulham going down last season, there's obviously a chance to get a quality player at a cut price.

However, it'll rely on selling Benjamin Mendy, and that's proving extremely difficult with his injury record and high wage demands.

Erling Haaland - Rumour Rating: 3/10

This is a name we haven't seen in a while...

Erling Haaland ‘can imagine’ playing at Chelsea, Manchester City, or Real Madrid in the future, but a move is ‘unlikely’ this summer, thats according to a report this morning by SPORT.

Plain and simply, Erling Haaland isn't going anywhere this summer.

Borussia Dortmund are in no need to sell having already made around £80 million from the sale of Jadon Sancho to Manchester United. Plus, the Norwegians cheaper release clause isn't active until next summer, so expect all the clammer for his signature then.

Further claims by journalist Patrick Berger admits it'd take a sum of €175 million to prize him away from Borussia Dortmund. With again, Chelsea, Manchester City and Real Madrid the potential suitors.

Jack Grealish - Rumour Rating: 6/10

This is one we're expecting to heat up now Euro 2020 is over.

According to FootyInsider, Manchester City are lining up a £90 million bid for Jack Grealish.

This story blew up a few weeks ago when TalkSport released a report claiming a deal had already been struck. So this may be nothing new, but we'll have to wait and see.

Later in the day, Fabrizio Romano confirmed Manchester City are interested in the midfielder and will decide soon whether to make an offer. However, Aston Villa are still confident they can tempt their star man into signing a new contract.

Ashley Preece from Birmingham Live released his own report, claiming Manchester City are still weighing up a move for Jack Grealish with talks yet to progress further.

Antoine Griezmann - Rumour Rating: 1/10

Simon Bajkowski of the Manchester Evening News has released a report claiming Barcelona have been made aware that Manchester City have no interest in buying Antoine Griezmann this summer.



This seems dead in the water.

The club have briefed the media and they're going nowhere near the French international in their hunt for a Sergio Agüero replacement.

Yves Bissouma - Rumour Rating: 5/10

According to @FRBlueMoon on Twitter, Yves Bissouma could join Manchester City this summer. The 24 year-old is ‘excited’ about the possibility of playing for the club, while Arsenal are eyeing him too.

The process of a transfer could move ‘very quickly’, as Brighton have already signed his replacement.

The midfielder is 100% a talent and I have no doubt Manchester City will have an eye on him. But with Fernandinho's contract extension and the latest news claiming academy star Romeo Lavia is set to be promoted to the first team, I have my doubts on this one.

Departures

Gabriel Jesus - Rumour Rating: 5/10

Gabriel Jesus remains Juventus’ favourite to bolster their attack this summer, with the Manchester City striker having been ‘in the sights’ at the club for years, according to Tuttosport as relayed by Sport Witness.



A bit of relaying old news going on here. It's clear Juventus are at a crossroads regarding Cristiano Ronaldo's future and will need to line up replacements should he decide to leave.

Gabriel Jesus has always been on their radar and if Manchester City do bring in a world class number nine, the Brazilian may wish to move on.

