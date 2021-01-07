Lionel Messi and Pep Guardiola reunited, City full-back Italy bound, Aguero contract update - Man City Transfer Breakdown #5

We're back for the fifth edition of the transfer breakdown, and it's fair to say plenty has happened over the past 48 hours in the world of Manchester City.

Okay, maybe more on the pitch than off it, with City securing their place in the 2021 Carabao Cup final after a convincing 2-0 victory away at Manchester United on Wednesday evening.

With that being said, the transfer rumour mill certainly didn't stop either. Here's everything you need to know, from Lionel Messi to Oleksandr Zinchenko...

The Messi links continue

[Rumour Rating: 6]

It feels almost like an obligation to start today’s transfer breakdown with what would arguably be the biggest transfer in the history of football - Lionel Messi to the Noisy Neighbours.

It is not necessarily breaking news that Messi and Pep Guardiola wanted to renew their previously successful partnership during the summer window. With Barcelona going through a tumultuous period of presidential elections and financial hardships, it is no wonder the world's best player would look to move to a team that will compete for trophies.

The longer this story rumbles on, the more realistic it feels that Messi could be wearing sky blue in August of 2021. While I personally am not as convinced of the saga as some others on social media, you can’t deny that is almost perfect circumstances for the blockbuster deal.

Zinchenko being shopped to Lazio

[Rumour Rating: 5]

It feels like we’ve been here before with Oleksandr Zinchenko. As he slowly falls out of the pecking order at Manchester City, clubs around Europe begin to swoop in.

However, it appears this time an intermediary has ‘proposed’ the Ukranian to Serie A side Lazio. Zinchenko has seen the pitch far less than in previous seasons with the emergence of Joao Cancelo on the left defensive flank and Benjamin Mendy starting to find some small spells of fitness.

However, if we have learned anything about the 24 year-old it is that he is reluctant to jump ship the second he slides down the totem pole. This is not the first time he has been linked away from the Etihad and should he choose to stay and fight for his place in the squad again, I would be far from surprised.

Aguero yet to be approached with a new contract

[Rumour Rating: 3]

For all of you City fans reading this, have no fear. If Sergio Aguero wants to stay, he will stay.

There are very few players who come through a club that seem to have the status of untouchable. As the clubs all time leading goal scorer and the man who’s right foot smashed the ball into the family stand net to secure City’s first Premier League title, he is surely one of those few untouchables.

While City have yet to put an offer on the table, it is reported that both the player and club both desire to extend the Argentinian’s stay in Manchester further. The rumour rating of '3' I have tagged this story with is solely on the basis that if the 32 year-old were to extend, he may see his time on the pitch slowly wane.

Were he to head back to Argentina to finish his career where it started, he would likely see the pitch more. I do fully expect him to stay at the Etihad however.

City scout high on Derby winger Kamil Jozwiak

[Rumour Rating: 3]

After watching about eight minutes of a YouTube highlight reel of the Polish winger, I can confirm the thinking of Manchester City scout Jakub Bokiej - he is a talented guy.

However, it would be unlike to City hierarchy to splash any sort of cash on a Championship player with any intention of sticking them straight into the first team squad - hence the rumour rating of only '3'.

Jozwiak will be 23 in the spring, which is young for a talented attacking player, but unless he were an automatic first team player, he is likely four-five years too old for City’s usual plan of ‘purchase and send them on the next flight to Girona’.

