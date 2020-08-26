Lionel Messi makes contact with PSG forward - encouraging Man City switch with him

Lionel Messi reportedly made contact with former Barcelona teammate and now PSG winger Neymar, encouraging him to join Manchester City, according to reports from Brazil.

Yes, this is really happening. Maybe not this rumour in particular, but the idea of one of football’s greatest ever players making the switch to Manchester City is becoming more and more of a reality. After a night of major developments in the saga, it now appears as though Lionel Messi has made his mind up in regards to his next club - that club being Manchester City.

According to Brazilian journalist Jorge Nicola, the Barcelona forward had phoned PSG attacker and former teammate the Nou Camp Neymar, encouraging the player the join him and play for Manchester City - this coming prior to his request to terminate his current contract at the La Liga side.

Quite obviously, the finances of a move for Lionel Messi will have to be assessed in great detail, considering the issues with Financial Fair Play. However, considering the desire to sign the legendary footballer has been prominent since the takeover by ADUG in 2009, the board at Manchester City must now feel they will not have a greater opportunity to sign Lionel Messi than now.

