Lionel Messi to explain decision to leave Barcelona - Man City have less than €200M available to fund move

Lionel Messi is set to explain his reasoning behind the decision to leave Barcelona 'in the coming days' according to reports in Spain, while a separate claim suggests that Manchester City are prepared to pay a transfer fee for the Argentine forward but have less than €200 million at their disposal.

In what is a fast developing situation involving one of football's greatest ever players, the scene is set to become ever clearer in the coming days with the player himself set to reveal his stance on the situation. There is reportedly no hope of him staying at Barcelona, given his sour relationship with club president Josep Bartomeu, however the ironing out of facts is merely to give Barcelona fans themselves clarity on the situation at hand.

According to the Times, Manchester City are “optimistic” about signing the want away Barcelona legend, and have reportedly worked for more than a week to tie up a deal. City have made it clear through chief executive Ferran Soriano that they have the financial capacity to conclude a deal. It is suggested by Pol Ballus via SPORT that the limit that Manchester City have at its disposal for a deal would be less than €200M.

On Lionel Messi's breaking of silence itself, Ruben Uria of Goal does clarify that there is no exact date for his explanation, however the Argentine's intention is to give his version of events in the coming days, to send a message to Barcelona fans as to why he will leave the club.

It may be the case that Manchester City are merely waiting for confirmation of Barcelona's intention to let their poster player to leave, before making any concrete moves. This could come as early as next week, depending on the intentions of Barcelona officials. However, given the complex nature of a move in a financial sense, fans shouldn't expect a deal any time in the immediate days.

