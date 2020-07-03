City Xtra
Top Stories
News
Match Coverage
Transfer Rumours

Lionel Messi to Manchester City is 'real' - conditions are 'positive for all involved'

Freddie Pye

Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi could be on his way to Manchester City, with the sporting conditions and conditions outside of football being 'positive' for all involved, according to reports.

The 33-year-old recently struck his 700th career goal during a 2-2 draw with Atletico Madrid, but despite his age, it comes as no surprise to see Manchester City linked with a move for one of football's all-time greats when you consider that this rumour has been ongoing ever since the takeover of the Premier League side over ten years ago.

According to Christian Martin, the possibility of Lionel Messi leaving Barcelona and joining Manchester City is 'real'. In fact, Martin goes on to suggest that the 'sporting conditions', and conditions away from sport, would be 'positive for all involved'. It is understood that Messi's links and close relationship with Sergio Aguero may play a major part in anything coming to fruition - this according to Lucas Scagliola.

fc-barcelona-v-juventus-uefa-champions-league

Some may remember that Pep Guardiola has been very clear on multiple occasions that Lionel Messi is destined to remain at Barcelona. Recently, the Catalan coach went as far as saying the football legend would stay at the La Liga club for the remainder of his career.

What more is there to say on this one. Manchester City could be in the market for a new forward come next season, especially after losing Leroy Sane to Bayern Munich, and the ever-present links between Gabriel Jesus and a move to Serie A. But come on, let's not get too excited... yet.

-----

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

Comments

Transfer Rumours

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Bundesliga side in advanced talks about Man City defender's future

RB Leipzig are holding discussions with City about the extension of Angelino's loan in Germany, report Kicker.

markgough96

Man City identify new left-back target after baulking at Leicester City's £75m valuation of Ben Chilwell

Everton's Lucas Digne has emerged as an alternative target to Leciester City's Ben Chilwell for Pep Guardiola, say ESPN.

markgough96

Man City made audacious effort to land striker after they 'asked' about Barcelona star

Manchester City 'like' Barcelona forward Antoine Griezmann but have been rebuffed by the La Liga side after an enquiry, report Mundo Deportivo.

markgough96

Five Things We Learned: Manchester City 4-0 Liverpool (Premier League)

City Xtra take a look at five things we learned after City restored some pride at the Etihad Stadium after punishing a hungover Liverpool side.

markgough96

Pep Guardiola has Bundesliga star as a 'player of interest'

Bayern Munich full-back David Alaba is thought to be a 'player of interest' to Pep Guardiola, according to recent reports.

Harry Winters

Player Ratings: Manchester City 4-0 Liverpool (Premier League)

Manchester City thrashed the newly crowned Premier League Champions 4-0 at the Etihad Stadium tonight. Here's how we rated the players...

Brandon Evans

Foden and Garcia return! - Manchester City vs Liverpool (Team News)

Manchester City tonight welcome the newly crowned Premier League champions Liverpool to the Etihad Stadium - as they look to carry some form over from their recent 2-0 win in the FA Cup. This game may not have the same intensity as usual, but it's a good chance to lay down a marker for next season.

harryasiddall

"Playing at City is a privilege" - Man City starlet discusses first team opportunities

Manchester City youngster Cole Palmer has said it is a 'privilege' to play at the club and called Pep Guardiola 'the best manager' in the world.

Nathan Allen

Man City join several top European clubs in pushing UEFA to host the remaining Champions League RO16 fixtures

Several Champions League teams are pushing back against UEFA over the venues of the remaining Round of 16 matches in the competition, according to The Times.

Nathan Allen

Serie A defender 'very, very keen' on signing for Man City

Napoli centre-back and Manchester City target Kalidou Koulibaly is reportedly 'very, very keen' on joining the club, according to Jack Gaughan on the 93:20 podcast.

harryasiddall