Lionel Messi to Manchester City is 'real' - conditions are 'positive for all involved'

Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi could be on his way to Manchester City, with the sporting conditions and conditions outside of football being 'positive' for all involved, according to reports.

The 33-year-old recently struck his 700th career goal during a 2-2 draw with Atletico Madrid, but despite his age, it comes as no surprise to see Manchester City linked with a move for one of football's all-time greats when you consider that this rumour has been ongoing ever since the takeover of the Premier League side over ten years ago.

According to Christian Martin, the possibility of Lionel Messi leaving Barcelona and joining Manchester City is 'real'. In fact, Martin goes on to suggest that the 'sporting conditions', and conditions away from sport, would be 'positive for all involved'. It is understood that Messi's links and close relationship with Sergio Aguero may play a major part in anything coming to fruition - this according to Lucas Scagliola.

Some may remember that Pep Guardiola has been very clear on multiple occasions that Lionel Messi is destined to remain at Barcelona. Recently, the Catalan coach went as far as saying the football legend would stay at the La Liga club for the remainder of his career.

What more is there to say on this one. Manchester City could be in the market for a new forward come next season, especially after losing Leroy Sane to Bayern Munich, and the ever-present links between Gabriel Jesus and a move to Serie A. But come on, let's not get too excited... yet.

