Lionel Messi to Manchester City - Where does this transfer currently stand?

Joe Butterfield

Okay, so the last 24 hours have been absolutely mental from a footballing perspective. In the immediate aftermath of Harry Maguire being found guilty of battering the bobby in Mykanos, Lionel Messi decided to give United a day off from some bad PR by announcing his desire to leave Barcelona.

Despite the immediate assumption from many (myself included) that this was nothing more than a Messi power play - a last ditch attempt to get the Barcelona President, Josep Bartomeu, out of the club and make way for somebody who could actually take the club forward in the long-term and not spend £70m on the likes of 30 year old Miralem Pjanic.

So, where are we at now? After a mad, nearly unfollowable day of varying reports and news, we’re still not fully sure where things actually stand.

GettyImages-1203928444

Things started at 1am on Wednesday morning, when none other than Tier 1 Barcelona source Marcelo Bechler, who initially broke the Neymar to PSG story and then the Messi transfer request story to begin with, stated that Lionel Messi has already chosen his next club, and they play in sky blue. Still not optimistic that he’ll leave the club at all at this point but the sources reporting it are legit. This is different.

Lucas Scagliola later said that a meeting between Guardiola and Messi has already taken place, as well as many meetings between Messi and Aguero. The Manchester City striker has spent time in Barcelona undergoing rehab for his knee injury and so it is more than likely that he will have spent some time with his Argentine BFF.

Guillem Balague, a man I personally view as a very low-tier source, the master of hindsight football rumours, gave Manchester City’s “official” response, which is that any transfer rumours are just that - rumours. However, the club has made no secret of their desire to sign Messi in the past and it has apparently been discussed at both club and player level. A very vague, non-committal update.

GettyImages-933643780

By mid-day, Francesc Aguilar was claiming that Ferran Soriano and Manchester City had informed Messi that they could finance the deal, whether it be a free transfer or otherwise, though the club believes a free transfer (to come from Messi’s own option to terminate his contract) to be the most likely outcome.

Within half an hour of Aguilar’s news, Alfredo Martinez, another top tier Barcelona source, dropped a huge grenade in the face of the doubters like myself. He claims Messi has no interest in the departure of Bartomeu and that he is set on leaving the club either way. “He will not wear the Barcelona shirt again”. Okay, starting to get excited at this point.

Soon, all kinds of wild speculation was coming out. City were apparently looking to offer him a long-term deal within the CFG, including a move to New York City after his time at Manchester City draws to a close. This would apparently also include a potential CFG ambassadorial role. It’d be a huge coup for the CFG but this has the smell of pure guesswork.

barcelona-v-bayern-munich-uefa-champions-league-quarter-final

Veronica Brunati added to the list of voices confirming that Messi’s desire is to leave Barcelona and play for Manchester City.

SPORT in Spain announced that despite Messi’s “irreversible” decision to stay, the club were still hoping to reverse it. Silly but funny.

Veronica Brunati then broke the news that Manchester City representatives are planning to meet with Messi and his family within the next week. Serious moves being made by the club if true. This is no normal transfer rumour.

Miquel Blázquez finally announced that Messi is apparently dead set on the club receiving compensation for his departure, believed to be in the €150 million region. Why Messi has suddenly gone from “I’m out of here, screw Barcelona” to “actually, I’ll only leave if somebody pays over £100 million” is beyond me, because that may well price him out of a move completely.

Ultimately, what can we take away from day two of the Messi wild ride?

Messi wants to leave Barcelona. That’s pretty clear at this point. Whether Bartomeu’s departure would actually convince him to stay is difficult to know for sure. Should Messi leave, however, it’s very clear that there’s only one club on his radar. The club would have no problem financing the deal - it’s Lionel Messi - there’d be sponsorship renegotiations that would arise from the new addition of the greatest player of all time.

One thing is for certain, this ride isn’t over yet. If you thought Koulibaly rumours were mentally draining, I fear you may have seen nothing yet.

GettyImages-1160445176

-----

You can follow the author on Twitter here: @joebutters

You can follow us for live updates on this developing situation here: @City_Xtra

