Lionel Messi's January transfer stance revealed - Man City understand possible date to move for player

Manchester City have received a blow to their chances of possibly securing Lionel Messi for a cut-price in the upcoming January transfer window, as it has been revealed that the Argentine forward will not be leaving Barcelona in the coming weeks.

There had been some hope in certain corners that given the contractual uncertainty surrounding the 32-year-old at the Camp Nou, that Manchester City officials could fancy their chances in securing the football icon for a lesser fee than last summer in the upcoming transfer window.

However, according to ESPN journalist Moi Llorens, Lionel Messi is not going to leave Barcelona in January, or for any other team until at least June 30th, 2021.

This will obviously raise speculation over the possibility of Manchester City or any other top European club signing Messi on a free transfer during the summer window, should he remain unhappy at the ongoing runnings of the La Liga giants.

There is of course the possible scenario of a new club president being elected towards the back end of January, and persuading Messi to sign a new deal with Barcelona. However, according to Jordi Évole, who spoke to Lionel Messi personally during an interview with La Sexta, no pre-candidate has spoken with the player.

Évole also revealed ahead of the interview release that Lionel Messi is 'happy' with current Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman, and that the election results at the club will 'mark his future'.

Hold tight Blues, this one is going to drag on for a few more months yet...

