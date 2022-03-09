Live Transfer News: Manchester City to Erling Haaland Latest, Paulo Dybala Meeting, Left-Back Pursuit

City Xtra bring you the latest transfer news and updates around all incomings and outgoings involving Manchester City ahead of the summer transfer window.

Despite securing the signing of Julian Alvarez from River Plate on the final day of the January transfer window, Manchester City are understood to be in the hunt for a centre-forward at the end of the campaign, with Ferran Torres's switch to join Barcelona further depleting their options up top.

Pep Guardiola's side restored their six-point advantage at the top of the Premier League as a brace each from Kevin De Bruyne and Riyad Mahrez sealed a stylish 4-1 derby triumph over their cross-town rivals Manchester United at the weekend.

It has been reported over the last 24 hours that Manchester City are topping Real Madrid's offer for Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland as things stand, whilst the likes of Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain have been linked with a summer swoop for Riyad Mahrez.

With plenty expected to happen on the transfer front in the months to follow, City Xtra bring you the all the latest Manchester City transfer news and gossip live from across the globe.

09:50 - City monitoring Dybala's situation

Gazzetta dello Sport/Get Football News Italy: Manchester City are set to be keeping an eye on Paulo Dybala's situation in Turin, with contract talks soon to be held between the forward's camp and Juventus ahead of the summer transfer window.

The Argentine's initial wish is to stay at the Bianconeri and he would even be happy to finish his career there. However, Juventus are only going to propose a salary which will be significantly less than what the parties were about to agree on in 2021.

It has been previously suggested that while Dybala isn’t keen on playing in England, Manchester City are the only club for which he can make an exception, with Atletico Madrid keeping tabs on the attacker too.

09:40 - City interested in Diego Carlos

Fichajes: Manchester City and Liverpool have been credited with an interest in Sevilla defender Diego Carlos, who could potentially leave the La Liga side for a fee in the region of €45-60 million this summer, three years on from his move to Spain from Nantes for €15 million.

09:35 - City keen on signing left-back despite Cancelo form

Jack Gaughan/Daily Mail: City have wanted a natured left-sided full back ahead of next season despite Joao Cancelo’s continued excellence, but sources have suggested that is now considered a lower priority.

It is a development which could signify some form of confidence at City that they are ready to spend big on a front man. The need for a left back does, however, remain.

Arsenal’s marauding defender Kieran Tierney, 24, fits the profile of the kind of player Guardiola would hope to sign.

But Manchester City – credited with interest in Abner Vinicius at Athletico Paranaense and AC Milan’s Theo Hernandez before he penned a new contract - may now opt for a less expensive option, with eyes and the chequebook fixed on Erling Haaland.

09:35 - Haaland deal deemed City's main goal

Jack Gaughan/Daily Mail: Landing Erling Haaland ahead of Real Madrid is City’s main goal – and the January capture of Julian Alvarez from River Plate does not change that.

It will be a heavy outlay, with the deal is likely to creep close to £100 million after adding agents fees and a signing-on bonus to the £63 million release clause.

09:10 - City hold crucial advantage in Haaland chase

Mundo Deportivo/Sport Witness: Manchester City have an ‘advantage’ in the race for Erling Haaland - the player is attracted by playing for Pep Guardiola, even if he fancies Spain. While Mino Raiola would edge his client towards Barcelona, the final decision will be Haaland’s.

