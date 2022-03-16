Live Transfer News: Real Madrid Decide Against Matching Manchester City Offer for Erling Haaland, 'Intensive' Discussions on Potential £100M Move Within Dressing Room

City Xtra bring you the latest transfer news and updates around all incomings and outgoings involving Manchester City ahead of the summer transfer window.

Despite securing the signing of Julian Alvarez from River Plate on the final day of the January transfer window, Manchester City are understood to be in the hunt for a centre-forward at the end of the campaign, with Ferran Torres's switch to join Barcelona further depleting their options up top.

City are the leading contenders to sign the 21-year-old forward from Borussia Dortmund subject to the activation of a £63 million release clause, with Real Madrid and Barcelona amongst the interested parties.

With plenty expected to happen on the transfer front in the months to follow, City Xtra bring you the all the latest Manchester City transfer news and gossip live from across the globe.

15:19 - Haaland stance on length of new contract revealed

Pacojo/SER Deportivos: Erling Haaland wants a short contract at his next club; a three-year deal.

14:36 - Madrid unwilling to match City offer for Haaland

Marca/The Madrid Zone: Real Madrid will not match Manchester City's 'huge' financial offer to Erling Haaland, and that the player will have to accept less money to join Real Madrid.

The La Liga giants have received injury reports on the player following recent concerns - reports that have subsequently come back 'positive' and confirmed that Erling Haaland does not suffer from any 'chronic injuries'.

The latest information from the Spanish newspaper closes by stating that while Real Madrid are willing to make 'a big financial effort' to sign Erling Haaland, but they will 'never match' Manchester City's 'crazy offer'.

11:51 - Haaland switch to City imminent

BILD/Sport Witness: Members of the Manchester City dressing room have 'intensively' discussed the prospect of Erling Haaland signing from Borussia Dortmund this summer.

Haaland is seen as the 'ideal solution' for the problems City have faced in the absence of a natural striker in the first-team squad for over a year, as Haaland would come in as one of the most feared finishers in world football should he choose a move to the Etihad Stadium.

Manchester City are ready to pay Erling Haaland’s €75 million release clause, and ‘the switch is imminent’.



The Norwegian does not want to ‘wait any longer’ for his big move, and with Real Madrid pushing for Kylian Mbappe, would prefer to go to Manchester City and be the main man.

Moreover, Borussia Dortmund advisor Matthias Sammer said, on Erling Haaland: “I know Manchester City are behind (him). The numbers – I had whiplash! I fainted. My wife lifted me up. Accordingly, it is possible.”

8:57 - Haaland tendency towards City

Kicker/BVB News Blog: The tendency for Erling Haaland is towards Manchester City amid reports linking the Borussia Dortmund star with a move away from the Signal Iduna Park in the summer.



7:40 - Deadline revealed on Haaland release clause

BILD/Sport Witness: Erling Haaland's release clause - understood to be in the region of £63 million - has to be activated before April 30, 2022.

However, such claims have since been denied by former footballer and Norwegian journalist Jan Aage Fjortoft - a figure close to Erling Haaland's family.

