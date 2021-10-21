Premier League and European Giant Named as Potential Suitors for Man City's Raheem Sterling

Manchester City star Raheem Sterling has been linked with Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain amid the ongoing uncertainty surrounding his future at the Etihad Stadium.

The England international's has seemingly lost his automatic starting berth at the club, and comments recently made by Sterling suggesting that he is open to a move abroad has heightened the speculation surrounding his future with City.

Since signing for City in 2015, the 26-year-old has made over 300 appearances for the Sky Blues, however, with the attacker seemingly no longer a first-choice pick in Pep Guardiola's starting-XI, Sterling's time at City could soon come to an end.

In recent weeks, Barcelona have frequently been named as a potential destination for Sterling owing to the Catalan giants' desire to bolster their frontline, however, a fresh report has suggested two sensational alternatives.

According to Sport Witness, who have relayed a report by Christian Falk of German outlet Sport Bild, Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain are considered to be 'financially strong interested parties’ should Sterling push for an exit.

The prospect of Sterling re-joining Liverpool is almost unthinkable considering his poor relationship with the club’s supporters owing to his controversial departure six years ago, whilst it is also unlikely that he would be able to displace either Sadio Mane or Mohamed Salah in the Liverpool first-team ranks.

However, Sterling joining PSG is perhaps more likely owing to the possibility of Kylian Mbappe departing the Ligue 1 side next summer, and should he leave, the Parisiens may look to acquire a forward capable of operating anywhere across the frontline - such as Sterling.

It was reported recently that Sterling wants to be certain that he will remain central to Guardiola's plans at City before putting pen to paper and renewing his current deal, which is set to run out in 2023.

It has been stated that the forward is 'desperate' for more starts for City, who have often used Sterling down the middle in recent weeks - owing largely to the absence of an out-and-out striker in the first-team ranks.

Moreover, it has been mentioned that Sterling recently held an honest conversation with Guardiola - as the ex-Liverpool star vowed to work to his best capacity in a more central role for the Premier League champions.

