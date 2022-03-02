Skip to main content

Liverpool's Virgil Van Dijk Names Manchester City Star as One of his Toughest Opponents

Virgil van Dijk has revealed what makes Manchester City's star midfielder and vice-captain Kevin De Bruyne such a difficult player to come up against, while speaking in a recent interview.

Since Kevin De Bruyne’s arrival at Manchester City in the summer of 2015, the Belgian international has gone on to establish his reputation as one of, if not the best midfielder in the world.

The former Chelsea man has set the bar for players in his position, becoming only the third player in top-flight history to win back-to-back PFA Players’ Player of the Year awards, while also being crowned Playmaker of the Season twice in four campaigns.

The midfield maestro is certainly held in high esteem by his peers, with Liverpool centre-back Virgil van Dijk recently singling him out as one of the toughest opponents he has faced in his career.

imago1010252459h

Virgil Van Dijk after Liverpool's 2022 Carabao Cup Final success

imago0047503067h

Virgil Van Dijk with Kevin De Bruyne and Pep Guardiola in 2020

"Kevin De Bruyne has been unbelievable. It's his vision, he's just a fantastic player”, he revealed to Amazon Prime Video Sport in a recent interview.

Despite the heated nature of Manchester City and Liverpool’s rivalry in the past couple of years, it is a testament to the Belgian international's game that the Dutchman reserved special praise for him.

Read More

Kevin De Bruyne has consistently shone on big of occasions during his time at the Etihad Stadium - from his long-range strike against Chelsea in 2017, to his match-winning spot-kick against Real Madrid in the 2019/20 Champions League last-16.

No player in Premier League history has created more big chances than the 30-year old, who also went on to equal Manchester United legend David Beckham’s assist tally in the English top-flight this season.

When a player of Virgil van Dijk's standing acknowledges Kevin De Bruyne’s greatness, it’s an impossible task for even the Manchester City talisman's biggest detractors not to give him his flowers.

imago1010252459h
