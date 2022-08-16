Skip to main content

Loan Watch: Taylor Harwood-Bellis Given Man Of The Match Award

Taylor Harwood-Bellis was given Man Of The Match tonight, as Burnley drew 1-1 with Hull City in the Championship.

Burnely have a couple of ex-Manchester City men on their roster after being sold Aro Muric and CJ Egan-Riley this summer, but it was the loanee who won Man of The Match tonight.

Taylor Harwood-Bellis was immense tonight for Vincent Kompany's side at the heart of the defence.

Taylor Harwood-Bellis

Taylor Harwood-Bellis in action tonight for Burnley.

The Manchester City defender will be hoping for a full development season with Burnley this year, and an award like this will only do the player's confidence the world of good.

Internally at the club Taylor Harwood-Bellis is rated highly, and working under one of Manchester City's greatest ever central defenders can only make the youngster grow and grow as a player.

The defender has now started back to back games for the Clarets, and spoke last week about how he feels to be working under Vincent Kompany. 

Taylor Harwood-Bellis spent last season on loan at Blackburn, so is used to the play style in the Championship. Burnley are hoping for an instant return to the Premier League this season, and are hoping the defensive prowess of the English defender can send them straight back up.

The Clarets are currently 10th after 4 games, one point off a promotion spot and 4 points off the top of the table. The Manchester City centre-back will be hoping to continue this good form for the season.

