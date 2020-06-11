"If we receive offers, we will analyse them." - Lyon official discusses future of reported Man City target

Olympique Lyonnais sporting director, Juninho has opened up on the future of reported Manchester City target Houssem Aouar, as relayed by Get French Football News on Thursday morning.

The 21-year-old has long been a target of officials at the Etihad Stadium, with the reigning Premier League champions having explored a move last summer following admiration from Pep Guardiola. However, with Lyon facing a summer of major change due to pending financial trouble as a result of the coronavirus, City may have their best chance of signing the midfielder to date.

As relayed by Get French Football News, Lyon sporting director Juninho has discussed the future of two of the club's key stars - including reported Manchester City target Houssem Aouar. While admitting the midfielder is key component of the Lyon squad, Juninho admitted that should the club receive an offer, it would be 'analysed'.

"Houssem [Aouar] was formed here, he has been here for a long time. He brings us the technical touch required in midfield. But we know that the majority of youth academy talents here, who have Houssem’s talent, have left at one moment or another." Juninho continued: "It is the president [Jean-Michel Aulas] who will decide. If we receive offers, we will analyse them. He is an important player.”

It was most recently claimed by sources in France that Manchester City had in fact 'positioned themselves' for an approach for Houssem Aouar, however it remains to be seen whether Txiki Begiristain and co. will make a concrete approach for the Lyon star.

-----

