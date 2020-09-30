Lyon star 'absolutely' wants to leave the club - Man City, Arsenal and Juventus interested

L’equipe have reported that Houssem Aouar ‘absolutely’ wants to leave Lyon, and is resigned little by little to joining Arsenal, after having hoped more for a move to Manchester City or Juventus.

Aouar has been on the Etihad club’s radar for some time now but really announced himself with a great performance helping Lyon knock City out in the UEFA Champions League quarter-final.

Aouar is a perfect Guardiola midfielder who can play at either end of the pitch with great technical ability, creating and breaking pressure on his own. All of those aforementioned attributes may be why former City assistant, and now Arsenal boss, Mikel Arteta is so interested in the young Frenchman.

Metro are reporting that Lyon have set an asking price of around €46M for the midfielder, which is well within the rumored budget for City at the start of the transfer window.

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra