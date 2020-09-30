SI.com
City Xtra
HomeNewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/Opinions
Search

Lyon star 'absolutely' wants to leave the club - Man City, Arsenal and Juventus interested

Adam Booker

L’equipe have reported that Houssem Aouar ‘absolutely’ wants to leave Lyon, and is resigned little by little to joining Arsenal, after having hoped more for a move to Manchester City or Juventus. 

Aouar has been on the Etihad club’s radar for some time now but really announced himself with a great performance helping Lyon knock City out in the UEFA Champions League quarter-final.

GettyImages-1192556341

Aouar is a perfect Guardiola midfielder who can play at either end of the pitch with great technical ability, creating and breaking pressure on his own. All of those aforementioned attributes may be why former City assistant, and now Arsenal boss, Mikel Arteta is so interested in the young Frenchman. 

Metro are reporting that Lyon have set an asking price of around €46M for the midfielder, which is well within the rumored budget for City at the start of the transfer window.

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra

Comments

Transfer Rumours

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Benjamin Mendy to be dropped - Predicted Team: Man City vs Burnley (Carabao Cup)

The Carabao Cup continues with a trip to Turf Moor to face Burnley in the fourth round, but what kind of team will Pep Guardiola put out with another round of Premier League action to follow just three days later?

Nathan Allen

Everything You Need To Know: Burnley vs Man City (Carabao Cup Fourth Round)

Following the bitterly disappointing defeat to Leicester City on Sunday, Guardiola’s side hit the road as they travel to Turf Moor intending to secure their place in the Carabao Cup Quarter-Finals. Here's everything you need to know ahead of the clash at Turf Moor.

Brandon Evans

'A born leader...he will fit this role to a T' - Invaluable insight into City's newest arrival Ruben Dias via @BenficaPodcast

Amid intense speculation in the media that Benfica's Ruben Dias is imminently set to sign for Manchester City, we spoke to a Benfica fanatic who runs the BenficaPodcast to gain some valuable insight into the Portuguese defender.

markgough96

Official: Man City announce signing of Ruben Dias, with Nicolas Otamendi joining Benfica

Manchester City have completed the signing of Benfica's Ruben Dias for a fee of €68 million. The deal will also see Argentine defender Nicolas Otamendi return to Portugal for a sum of €15 million, after five years of service in Manchester.

harryasiddall

Barcelona 'have an idea' to offer midfielder in deal for Man City defender

One idea talked about at Barcelona’s offices on Monday was sending Rafinha to Manchester City in exchange for Eric Garcia.

Adam Booker

“He is already a leader” – Man City's newest signing hailed by his Portuguese teammate

Portuguese International Jose Fonte recently talked about Man City’s newest signing, Ruben Dias, and said that the young centre back is ‘hard-working’ and likes to ‘lead by example’.

Shruti Sadbhav

Man City identify potential left-back recruit - any deal 'likely' to depend on specific outgoing

Manchester City have identified Ajax left-back Nicolas Tagliafico as a potential recruit at left-back in the remaining few days of the summer transfer window, according to the latest reports from England.

Freddie Pye

Man City looking to 'trim the squad' to make way for new signings - defender offered to Barcelona

Manchester City could go after more signings in the current transfer window, but before bringing in anyone new, the club wants to ‘trim the squad’.

Shruti Sadbhav

The real reasons why Man City picked Ruben Dias over other centre back choices

Man City’s centre back negotiations dragged on to the final days of the current transfer window before the club finally decided to sign Ruben Dias from Benfica.

Shruti Sadbhav

Man City's special 'departure prize' for Nicolas Otamendi revealed

As confirmed by Benfica, Manchester City are set to sign Ruben Dias while Nicolas Otamendi is headed to the Portugal-based club.

Shruti Sadbhav