Lyon will sell star man for €50 million this summer - Man City, Juventus and Real Madrid all interested

French giants Lyon will sell star midfielder Houssem Aouar for €50 million this summer, with Manchester City, Juventus and Real Madrid all interested in his signature, according to CorSport as relayed by JuveDotCom.

There's no surprise that the French starlet is attracting attention from some of the world's best clubs, with consistently brilliant performances at the heart of Lyon's midfield. He has three goals and three assists in his 25 Ligue 1 games this season, as well as three assists and a goal in the Champions League.

(Photo by PHILIPPE DESMAZES/AFP via Getty Images)

€50 million does seem quiet low for a young player of his quality, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the inflation that seemed to be happening in the market may have taken a U-turn.

Houssem Aouar will undoubtedly have plenty of options on the table, with Real Madrid and Juventus joining Manchester City in showing an interest in the 21-year-old. But it's a certainty that there will be plenty more potential suiters looking to tempt his undeniable quality in the future.

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra

We’ve been nominated for an award at the 2020 Football Blogging Awards - to support City Xtra, simply click HERE and head to ‘Best Club Content Creator - Premier League’, and vote ‘Man City Xtra’!