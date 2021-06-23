Major Bid For Key Striker Target '100% Confirmed', New Centre-Back Option Emerges - The Daily Man City Transfer Round-Up - #13

Yesterday, Harry Kane captained England to top Group D in the ongoing European Championships, but that didn't stop updates on his club future continuing off the field.

As well as your usual 'Harry Kane Round-Up', we've got fresh reports about a potential new centre-back target to wet your appetite.

Here's everything that's happened across the past 24 hours or so...

Arrivals

Harry Kane/Erling Haaland - Rumour Rating: 7/10

The wait for a goal at the European Championships goes on for Harry Kane, as does his wait for a new club...

However, after the news a few days ago of Manchester City's 'official' offer to Tottenham Hotspur, Fabrizio Romano has added a bit more to his breaking story.

He says it's '100% confirmed' that an official bid was made with a total value of £100 million - including players, not in addition. The identities of these player/s has not been revealed, but Spurs' stance was the same - Harry Kane is not for sale.

On the player's side, Harry Kane is not in 'advanced negotiations' with Manchester City over personal terms at the moment, with the player only focused on the European Championships.

Romano adds that after the tournament, there will be more updates. 'Personal terms' are not the key in the deal however, while the key is in fact between Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur - which could have been predicted really.

This is obviously big news and further confirmation that Harry Kane is Manchester City's number one striker target this summer. This news does however, essentially go over old ground if you believed it on Monday, as you probably should have, and therefore can't get a particularly high rumour rating.

Some general striker reports - which briefly mentions Harry Kane - come from Rob Dawson at ESPN.

Manchester City are ready to wait another year to sign their ideal striker, IF negotiations with Tottenham Hotspur for Harry Kane cannot be agreed.

They would revive this interest next summer alongside other options, which includes Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland, who has a buy-out clause in his contract which can be activated in 2022.

Pep Guardiola and Txiki Begiristain are keen to sign a striker before the new season, but there is also confidence that the squad would be able to cope if a new goalscorer does not arrive.

Raphael Varane - Rumour Rating: 3/10

A fresh face!

It's always very therapeutic to not write about the same names everyday...

Coming directly from the Athletic, Chelsea and Manchester City have 'informal interest' in Real Madrid centre-back, Raphael Varane.

The Frenchman seems to be edging closer and closer to the exit door, but rivals Manchester United are, at this stage, the club most likely to try to do a deal.

It is further added that sources in Madrid believe a deal could be feasible for around £40 million to £45 million.

Even if a departure as high-profile of Aymeric Laporte occurs that may force Manchester City into the centre-back market, Raphael Varane is a player who seems destined for our local rivals, Manchester United.

