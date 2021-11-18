Major Development in Man City Star's Contract Saga - Club's Stance Made Clear on Potential January Exit

Manchester City remain hopeful that Raheem Sterling will put pen to paper and extend his current deal amid interest from Barcelona, who are reportedly to sell Frenkie De Jong to fund a move for the forward.

The 26-year-old has fallen out of favour at the Etihad Stadium despite starring for England at the European Championships, where he registered three goals and an assist in the Three Lions' run to the final.

With less than two years left on his existing contract, Sterling has been heavily linked with a move to Barcelona after it emerged that contract renewal talks between him and Manchester City have stalled for the time-being.

It was reported recently that while the forward intends to push for a loan move if game time doesn't improve in the coming months, the Premier League champions will 'resist' any approach for Sterling in the January transfer window.

According to the latest information of Martin Blackburn of The Sun, Barcelona are plotting a January 'fire-sale' in a desperate move to sign Raheem Sterling, who is greatly admired by newly-appointed manager Xavi.

It has been stated that the Catalan side could offload midfielder Frenkie De Jong in order to raise funds for their pursuit of Sterling, whose £300,000-per-week wages cannot be matched by Barcelona in the present scenario.

It is worth noting that despite interest in the England international from various elite sides across Europe, Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola and the Etihad hierarchy retain hopes of Sterling committing his future to the Sky Blues, who are 'unlikely' to sanction a loan or permanent move in January.

However, Barcelona remain optimistic that things could change from a financial perspective by January, as they try and acquire the services of Sterling, whose future in Manchester has been thrown into doubt since the start of the campaign.

It has been mentioned that despite City's desire to keep hold of Sterling and extend his contract past 2023, the former Liverpool man is preparing to swap Greater Manchester for Catalonia.

Additionally, Sterling's representatives are keeping a 'low profile' amid the ongoing speculation surrounding the attacker's future at Manchester City, where he has made just six starts across all competitions since August.

Though contract renewal talks between him and City have taken a backseat, it has been stated that Sterling is remaining calm and concentrating on the rest of the season at the Etihad Stadium.

