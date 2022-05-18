Skip to main content

Major Factor Looks Set to Affect Premier League Club's Pursuit of Manchester City Star Gabriel Jesus

Manchester City forward Gabriel Jesus could still move to Arsenal this summer, despite the North London club looking set to miss out on Champions League football following back-to-back losses in the Premier League.

Defeats to both Tottenham and Newcastle have left Mikel Arteta's side looking set for Europa League football next season, with their North London rivals having moved two points ahead of them in the race for fourth place. 

Arsenal's pursuit of Champions League football was further impacted on Monday evening, when Newcastle beat the Gunners 2-0 at St James' Park, leaving Arteta's side needing a miracle on the final day of the campaign to qualify for elite European competition. 

The Emirates Stadium hasn't hosted Champions League football since the 2016/17 campaign, and the Gunners' imminent failure to qualify for the competition next season - despite being four points clear of Spurs prior to last Thursday's North London Derby - could be set to have a major impact on Arsenal's summer transfer plans. 

Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus is one of a number of players Mikel Arteta is reportedly keen to sign, with the Brazilian forward set to be one of several departures from the Etihad Stadium this summer. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The Premier League Champions have already secured the signatures of striking duo Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez, with the pair set to join Pep Guardiola's squad from July. 

Gabriel Jesus' future has been thrown into further doubt since the announcement that the Blues beat the likes of Real Madrid, Barcelona, PSG and Bayern Munich to Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland. 

imago1012048307h

Arsenal have been heavily linked with the 25 year-old, who is out of contract at Manchester City in the summer of 2023, with positive talks have reportedly taken place between the relevant parties in recent weeks.

imago1011941227h

The Gunners are thought be seeking a move for between £40 million and £50 million, although no Champions League football could prove a sticking point in further negotiations, according to a new report by The Sun.

The newspaper claims that Jesus' team of representatives are not planning to rush into any decisions regarding his next club, and could still consider a move to North London despite the likelihood of the Gunners not having Champions League football. 

imago1007770096h

Jesus, who has made 235 appearances since joining Manchester City in 2017, is said to have a good relationship with current Arsenal boss Arteta, who worked as an Assistant Coach under Pep Guardiola at City. 

The Brazilian has attracted interest from elsewhere, notably in Italy, although the 25 year-old's current focus will be on Sunday's Premier League title showdown at the Etihad Stadium. 

Follow City Xtra on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube

imago1011963360h
Transfer Rumours

Manchester City Have €60 Million Bid Rejected For Star Inter Milan Defender - Club Would 'Struggle' to Turn Down Higher Offers

By Harry Siddall1 hour ago
Gundogan vs West Ham Away
Transfer Rumours

Ilkay Gundogan's Wife Reveals Truth About Manchester City Exit Claims After Suspected Madrid Trip Fuelled Transfer Speculation

By Vayam Lahoti2 hours ago
imago1011771132h
News

Pep Guardiola Expecting Key Manchester City Star to STAY Despite Exit Rumours

By Harry Siddall3 hours ago
imago1011569609h
Transfer Rumours

Manchester City Set to Make Eight-Figure Bid to Sign Brighton Left-Back Marc Cucurella

By Freddie Pye14 hours ago
imago1012038819h
News

Bundesliga Club Interested in Manchester City Legend For Managerial Position Amid Premier League Links

By Harry Winters18 hours ago
Gundo vs Club Brugge Home
Transfer Rumours

Fabrizio Romano Provides Major Update on Ilkay Gundogan's Manchester City Future Amid Exit Links

By Vayam Lahoti21 hours ago
Etihad Stadium View Cover
News

La Liga Giants Working on Manchester City Pre-Season Friendly in the United States

By Vayam Lahoti22 hours ago
imago1012074168h
News

How Mario Balotelli Lost Sergio Aguero's Iconic Matchworn 93:20 Shirt in Left-Behind Kit Bag

By Freddie PyeMay 17, 2022