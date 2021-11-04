Major Man City Transfer Rumour Labelled As 'Almost Impossible' in New Report

Reports linking Manchester City star Raheem Sterling with a move away from the Etihad Stadium in the coming months continue to intensify - but the attacker may have to wait for any desired move.

Sterling has scored a remarkable 100 goals during his first five seasons at Manchester City, after joining the club from Liverpool as a youngster - in what was one of the most high-profile moves in recent years.

However, his recent form has been less fruitful, with the English winger spending increasingly less time on the pitch over the last year thanks to the rise of Phil Foden and Jack Grealish on the left-wing.

This dip has inevitably led to plenty of press speculation about his future, with Barcelona - who have just sacked manager Ronald Koeman - being the club most frequently linked with England's European Championships star.

A new report from Spain-based outlet Deportes COPE suggests that Barcelona are even more determined to sign Raheem Sterling now, due to the concerning fitness issues sustained by Sergio Agüero.

Agüero missed several months with injury, and shortly after returning, it was announced that the striker would take more time away from playing to assess and treat a breathing problem he experienced during a recent La Liga match.

The report states that Barcelona want to sign Sterling to add more goals to their team, and try to make up for the attacking threat they lost with the summer departures of Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann.

Barcelona and Manchester City are believed to have held talks about Raheem Sterling in the summer, but those talks "did not reach a positive conclusion".

However, a report from Sport adds that it will be "almost impossible" for the Spanish club to get Sterling out of Manchester City in January. The report does not go into detail over the reasons for this expected complication, but agrees that Barca are indeed very keen on signing the ex-Liverpool forward.

Sterling has scored 115 goals for Manchester City, winning three Premier League titles and receiving an OBE for his crucial performances in England's recent run to the final of the Euros.

