    December 22, 2021
    Major Obstacle for Barcelona Revealed Despite Significant Breakthrough in Pursuit of Man City Star Ferran Torres

    Barcelona have to first sanction a few sales to register any new signings made in the January transfer window, with Manchester City forward Ferran Torres close to completing a move to the Camp Nou, according to a new report.
    A stream of reliable reports emerging on Wednesday have confirmed that Ferran Torres is nearing a move to Barcelona, with the La Liga side set to sign the 21-year-old for an initial fee of €55 million [£46 million] plus €10 million [£8.5 million] in add-ons.

    The Spain international, who is yet to fully recover from a metatarsal injury sustained on international duty, has made 31 starts under Pep Guardiola at the Etihad Stadium, scoring 16 goals for City since signing for them in 2020.

    Sam Lee of The Athletic and James Ducker of The Telegraph are among those who have relayed the initial information from Spain that suggested that the transfer could be completed in the coming days after Barcelona reached a financial agreement with Manchester City.

    Torres, whose current deal at the Etihad Stadium is set to run until 2025, is expected to sign a five-year contract with the Blaugrana, who could be seeing the 21-year-old arrive in Barcelona on Thursday for a medical before he signs his contract 

    However, it isn't going to be all plain sailing for Barcelona with the impending arrival of Torres, according to Guillem Balague, who has stated that the Spanish side need to offload a few players before any fresh acquisitions can be registered as per La Liga rules and regulations.

    Barcelona got a huge bank loan approved this week, which will enable them to add to their squad in the upcoming transfer window, but they will need to sanction a few sales before introducing new names.

    Regardless, Torres is expected to complete a move to Barcelona very soon, with several reports suggesting that Manchester City have allowed the attacker to leave after reaching a total agreement over a transfer fee.

