Major Update On Harry Kane Future As Tottenham Stance On Situation Updated Amid Man City Interest

Tottenham have decided against selling the England captain this summer, according to reports.

The 27-year-old has been on Manchester City's radar in recent months, with reports confirming that the Premier League champions have had an initial £100 million bid rejected for the forward.

It has further been stated that Pep Guardiola's desire to add the former World Cup Golden Boot winner among his ranks has put 'pressure' on club officials to try and broker a deal with Spurs Chairman Daniel Levy this summer.

Despite the North London side maintaining that Kane is not available for sale, it has been confirmed that the Manchester side will submit a fresh bid for the striker after he returns from international duty, with transfer expert Fabrizio Romano suggesting that City will complete an 'important deal' after the European Championships.

According to Samuel Luckhurst of Manchester Evening News, Spurs have decided to keep hold of Kane past the summer amid interest from City. The club have 'privately agreed' to refuse sanctioning a move for their talisman, who has three years left on his current deal at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Kane played a crucial role in the equaliser and bagged the winner for his country as the Three Lions earned a 2-1 victory over Denmark in the semi-final of the European Championships on Wednesday night.

Prior to his side's semi-final historic win, England manager Gareth Southgate conceded that his staff cannot prevent players from engaging in transfer negotiations behind the scenes, in the aftermath of Jadon Sancho's £73 million switch to Manchester United.

It is worth noting that relations between the three-time Premier League Golden Boot winner and Levy are 'pretty much broken', owing largely to the way in which Kane expressed his desire to leave his current employers in pursuit of major trophies.

In a recent interview with talkSPORT, Kane appeared to drop a major hint of a potential transfer as he responded to comments made by Spurs' Sporting Director Fabio Paratici regarding his future in north London.

Moreover, reports have suggested that recently-appointed Spurs boss Nuno Espirito Santo wants to meet Kane and discuss the club's ambition and potential summer arrivals with the forward before he leaves for holiday ahead of pre-season.

