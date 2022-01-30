Skip to main content

Major Update on Potential Loan Moves for Manchester City's James McAtee and Joshua Wilson-Esbrand Provided Amid Exit Links

Manchester City academy graduate pair James McAtee and Joshua Wilson-Esbrand look set to stay at the Etihad Stadium till the end of the season amid speculation possible loan moves elsewhere in January, according to a new report.

While the Premier League champions were not expected to make any significant additions to their squad midway through the campaign, it was thought that the Sky Blues would sanction a series of loan moves for emerging academy stars to get regular minutes under their belts.

Though the likes of Tommy Doyle, Taylor Harwood-Bellis and James Trafford have left on loan for the remainder of the season, the future of Joshua Wilson-Brand and James McAtee, in particular, has been a key subject of discussion ahead of the transfer deadline on January 31.

It has been reported recently that McAtee, 19, is keen to play regular first-team football, but a potential loan move will hinge on whether the England U-20 international commits his long-term future to Manchester City, with less than 18 months left on his existing deal at the Etihad Stadium.

Swansea have been linked with a loan swoop for Wilson-Esbrand, 19, who starred at left-back for his boyhood club in their 6-0 demolition of Wycombe Wanderers in the opening round of the FA Cup campaign.

However, according to Wales Online, Manchester City are likely to keep hold of the pair for the remainder of the campaign amid interest from Swansea - who were targeting loan moves for the teenage duo in January.

The report states that Swansea have long been admirers of James McAtee, and held preliminary talks with the Wythenshawe-born star over a loan switch to Wales for the second-half of the campaign.

Moreover, the Swans made enquiries about Joshua Wilson-Esbrand and the chances of taking him on loan until the summer, though Manchester City are likely to keep hold of their academy graduates for the rest of the season.

