Man City 'about to finalise' deal for striker including clause - player also chased by Arsenal & Chelsea

Claims from Turkey suggest Manchester City are on the verge of 'finalising a deal' for in-demand Bursaspor striker, Ali Akman (18).

Claims from Turkey suggest Manchester City are on the verge of 'finalising a deal' for in-demand Bursaspor striker, Ali Akman (18).

The Premier League side have undertaken a major pursuit of securing up and coming talents from across the globe over the past 12 months. Early on in 2020, Manchester City secured the signatures of rising South American full-back talents Kluiverth Aguilar and Yan Couto in quick succession.

This new approach may have some connection with the similar focus on the growth and development of the City Football Group - which has also acquired two new partnerships with Lommel SK of Belgium, and Club Bolivar of Bolivia.

According to claims from Turkey, Manchester City are set to continue their trend of buying into promising young talents, with the acquisition of Bursaspor striker, Ali Akman.

Serdar Ali Çelikler reports that the Premier League club are set to sign the 18-year-old for an initial fee of €1.5 million, which will also include a 20% sell-on clause. However, the Turkish forward will not make the move to England immediately, and will instead be immediately loaned back to Bursaspor until the end of the current campaign.

At this stage, the reliability of the source remains unknown. However, what has been reported from British newspapers over the past 72 hours is similar interest from the likes of Arsenal and Chelsea - which would suggest that this may be a success on the part of Manchester City for securing such an in-demand striker.

-----

You can follow us for live transfer updates here: @City_Xtra