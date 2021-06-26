Man City Add Chelsea Star To Transfer Shortlist - Pep Guardiola ‘Huge Admirer’ of Player

The Premier League champions are known to be looking into the possibility of a major squad overhaul in the coming months, and this policy has now led them to one player at Stamford Bridge.

Manchester City and the relevant negotiators will be more than aware of the player’s talents, after the Etihad Club have fallen to defeat in each of their last three meetings with Thomas Tuchel’s side - in three different competitions.

And given Chelsea’s pursuit of Inter Milan star Achraf Hakimi, Manchester City believe there may be an opportunity to swoop in and secure the player in what would be a surprising move to say the very least.

According to the information of Simon Johnson at the Athletic, Manchester City have added Chelsea and England right-back Reece James to their ‘wishlist of players’ they would like to sign.

The Athletic report that sources claim Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is a ‘huge admirer’ of the 21-year-old and that his Premier League champions are interested in buying him.

It is further explained that Pep Guardiola is believed to have been impressed by Reece James' performances against his Manchester City side, in the 2-1 defeat at home in the Premier League and the 1-0 defeat in the Champions League final right at the end of the last campaign

Reece James' versatility and his ability to play in central defence and in midfield has also caught the attention of Manchester City's Catalan boss, according to the Athletic.

While Chelsea are not looking to sell Reece James, which is understandable given his impressive performances for the London club last season, it is reported that Manchester City believe there may still be an opportunity given Thomas Tuchel's pursuit of Achraf Hakimi - however the player appears closer to PSG.

And while Manchester City already have strength at the right-back position in the form of Kyle Walker and Joao Cancelo - both of whom have impressed many over the course of the last 12 months, it is suggested that City want James regardless.

City also continue their respective record-breaking pursuits of Tottenham's Harry Kane and Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish, with intense talks and formal offers expected to be submitted upon the completion of the European Championships or after England end their run in the tournament.

