Man City agree five-year deal with centre-back - The Daily Transfer Round-Up | #4

As day four of the transfer window commenced, it was yet another hectic day of Manchester City transfer news. City Football Group were once again active as well as some major first team additions were all but wrapped up.

Here is your complete day four transfer round-up...

Trust in the Txiki and Pep process

As reported by 90min Football, Manchester City’s negotiations with Ferran Torres were straightforward as the player made no secret of his desire to emulate City legend David Silva and seal his own blockbuster move to the Etihad.

Paul Hirst of the Times then elaborated by reporting that Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola had told Torres during negotiations that the right-wing position is attainable if he hits the ground running, even though he has Riyad Mahrez and Bernardo Silva to compete with. Those involved in the deal to bring the speedy winger to the club initially feared that negotiations would drag on, but Txiki Begiristain closed the deal inside three days.

According to reports from Diego Pico of Marca, the deal to bring the winger to Manchester City is officially ‘closed’. The final value is €23 million plus €12 million in variables. The clubs involved are now 'exchanging documents' so that they can both announce the transfer in an 'official way'. The add-ons implemented into the deal relate to a number of factors including goals, international appearances, and trophies won. The player will conduct his medical in Barcelona due to UK quarantine restrictions.

We've Got Two Torres' You Know...?

Manchester City have reportedly ‘not lost track’ of Villarreal centre-back Pau Torres and plan an ‘offensive’ to sign him this summer, according to MundoDeportivo as relayed by Sport Witness. The 23-year-old has impressed in the last few seasons in La Liga and has been on Manchester City’s shortlist of defenders for some time, along with the likes of Barcelona and Manchester United (obviously).

Cherry Picking

Sami Mokbel of the Mail provided the biggest story of Thursday, reporting that Bournemouth had accepted a £41 million bid for central-defender Nathan Ake. Manchester City and the Dutch centre-back are now set to discuss personal terms with an agreement expected to be made in the coming days.

The 25-year-old is now expected to undergo a medical at the Etihad Stadium in the coming days, before signing a five-year contract with a major pay increase on his current £40,000-per-week contract. The completion of the deal will also be slowed down by the fact Ake is currently on a family holiday, meaning the formalities of the deal won’t be completed until next week at the earliest.

What could be perhaps very beneficial for both parties in the deal, other than the financial aspects, is that negotiations between the two clubs are claimed by Mokbel to have been completed ‘very amicably’ - which could aid any hopes the relegated side have of loaning City’s best youngsters in the future.

Reports from HLN journalist Kristoff Terreur then suggested that with Nathan Ake having seemingly all but signed for Pep Guardiola's side, the club can scrap the idea of signing former Spurs centre-back Jan Vertonghen - who was one of many defenders on the club’s shortlist.

David Ala-buy?

Manchester City and Chelsea are reportedly among a number of leading clubs who are monitoring whether Bayern Munich left-back David Alaba signs a new contract with the Bundesliga champions, according to reports from the Telegraph.

With both English clubs claimed to be on the search for a new left-back this summer, the Austrian international could prove to be the perfect candidate for such a recruitment, given his versatility across a number of positions in a starting XI.

The Defensive Shopping List

As part of a report into the details of Nathan Ake's imminent move to Manchester City, Rob Dawson of ESPN reports that Txiki Begiristain is open to adding another central defender even in the event that the Bournemouth centre-back does arrive at the club. Napoli's Kalidou Koulibaly, Villarreal's Pau Torres and Benfica's Ruben Dias are among the names in picture.

Raid for Rayan

French club Angers' 19 year-old left-back Rayan Aït-Nouri has travelled to England, arriving on Tuesday, to ‘visit the infrastructures of several clubs’ including those of Manchester United and ‪Manchester City, as well as ‘meeting those in charge’, according to Footmercato as relayed by Sport Witness.

Both Manchester clubs have sent offers to agent Jorges Mendes for the left sided full-back, who made 17 appearances in the French top-flight during the 2019/20 season.

Back To Barca?

According to recent reports from Spanish newspaper SPORT as relayed by BarcaCentre, Barcelona's defender of choice to sign this summer is Manchester City youngster Eric García. The Blaugrana are hoping that the centre-back will sign for the club in August.

Garcia has been the go-to defensive partner for Aymeric Laporte in the aftermath of the global football lockdown for Pep Guardiola. A notable piece of this puzzle could be the young Spanish defender’s agent, Carlos Puyol, who himself is a Barcelona legend.

Heading Porr Lisbon

There is reportedly an agreement in place between Manchester City and Sporting Lisbon for right-back Pedro Porro to be loaned out for two years, according to information provided by A Bola as relayed Sport Witness. The Portuguese club should have the chance to sign Porro on a permanent deal in 2022 for between €7 million and €9 million.

Out With A Yang

According to information reported by Football España, Manchester City midfielder Yangel Herrera is set to sign for Valencia on a season-long loan, with an option to purchase. Despite previous reports on the situation, the player will reportedly arrive as part of the deal that is set to take Ferran Torres to ‪the Etihad Stadium. The player has been dining with his agent in Valencia this week and an agreement is close.

It was later reported by GolsMediaSports that the Venezuelan midfielder could sign for Valencia in the 'next few hours', initially on a loan deal. The only thing missing is a decision on whether a purchase option or obligation will be included.

A Silva Lining

David Silva has reportedly been offered a three-year contract worth €4 million per season by Serie A giants Lazio - potentially making him one of the highest-paid players at the club, according to Mundo Deportivo. Given the substantial interest in the iconic Spaniard, it comes as no surprise to hear that the player is taking time before making a final decision.

According to previous claims, Silva is gaining interest from all corners of the globe, with interest from Qatar, the USA, China and Spain.

