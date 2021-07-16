Man City Agree Personal Terms With Jack Grealish, Claim High-Ranking Sources

Manchester City have reportedly agreed personal terms with Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish, according to the latest information from the Athletic.

The 25 year-old England international is, alongside Tottenham's Harry Kane, the top transfer target for the Premier League champions this summer. But with the European Championships keeping the Villa man in action during the summer, negotiations have been prolonged to some extent.

However, there is now a feeling that talks and contacts involving all relevant parties can now intensify over the course of the next few weeks, and some believe that despite Jack Grealish being holiday, discussions may not be delayed further.

Friday morning provided a bumper update from the Athletic, which further highlights the confidence in a deal from the viewpoint of Manchester City, but also indicated the strong stance that Aston Villa are maintaining at present.

According to the information of Sam Lee writing for the Athletic on Friday, there is 'confidence' that a deal can be secured 'swiftly', however his ties to the Birmingham club cannot be underestimated.

Lee quotes a 'growing number of people within the game' and 'sources close to the most powerful decision makers at Manchester City', who state that a deal is ready to be completed for Jack Grealish and that personal terms have already been agreed. It is explained that this is where there is a confidence that things have progressed well, and why stories during the European Championships surrounding a move emerged.

Some quarters have also been discussing the possibility of a buyout clause installed within Jack Grealish's Aston Villa contract, and the Athletic report that Manchester City are fully prepared to trigger it, while Villa themselves have never discussed the details of the contract.

Perhaps the only area of concern at present would be the stance that Aston Villa are seemingly maintaining at the moment, and the words being spoken to new signings and transfer targets while the Jack Grealish transfer saga is rumbling on in the background.

Sam Lee writes that sources close to the player are under the impression that he ready to sign a new Aston Villa contract, with his club reportedly opening talks with the player prior to the European Championships - as per various reports during the tournament.

In fact, such is the confidence at Aston Villa that they have been telling new signings that they will be playing alongside Jack Grealish next season - as opposed to replacing the player who is valued by his club at around £100 million.

Elsewhere, Manchester City are expected to welcome back their first few first-team players to pre-season training next week. However given the rules surrounding holiday periods, the large share of stars who featured in major tournaments over the summer will not be present.

Nevertheless, the likes of Fernandinho, Benjamin Mendy, Riyad Mahrez, and Zack Steffen are expected to return, complimented by a wide range of academy stars such as Cole Palmer, Liam Delap, Romeo Lavia, and Luke Mbete.

Manchester City will be gearing up for their two pre-season friendlies, that have recently been confirmed by the club - against Presto North End at the Academy Stadium, before travelling to France to face City Football Group's Troyes.

