Man City agree personal terms with Lionel Messi - officials optimistic of transfer - The Lionel Messi Round-Up

As news regarding Lionel Messi’s rumoured exit from Barcelona enters a third day, several journalists have suggested that Manchester City already have an agreement in place to sign the star and reunite him with Pep Guardiola.

With differing reports every few minutes, here is everything that has happened in the past 24 hours, regarding what some people are calling “Mexit”

Much of the recent rumours have been coming from foreign sources, however the Times described Manchester City as being 'optimistic' in terms of their pursuit of Messi. They also say that the club’s Chief Executive, Ferran Soriano have made it clear they have the financial capabilities to conclude what would be a remarkable deal.

Pol Bollus was even more positive than the Times when talking about a potential deal, as he said that the club have 'more confidence than ever.' Ballus, via SPORT claimed that Manchester City have less than €200M available to broker a deal for Messi but are being cautious, with the club not wanting to make a mistake in what will be a complex transfer.

There have also been reports, via Goal that the Argentine will at some stage break his silence and explain why he wants to leave in the coming days. Veronica Brunati suggested that this could come in the 'next few hours' though Ruben Uria says that there in no exact date for such an announcement, while Sique Rodriguez says that will come when Messi thinks it is appropriate.

Graham Hunter, told the 93:20 Podcast that, “Right now, we-re sitting at something like an 85-90% chance that he leaves”, as numerous people suggested that the 33 year old will remain fixated on stance to leave, even though Barcelona president Josep Bartomeu will try to convince Messi to stay.

Veronica Brunati then went on to report that Manchester City have agreement in numbers with Messi. In fact, Brunati seemed to be providing a number of updates throughout the course of Thursday afternoon. A brief summary of those can be found below to save us expanding on each minor detail:

- The key to negotiations between City and Barcelona is a player being included in a deal.

- Lionel Messi called Pep Guardiola and told him: “Money will not be a hindrance. I want to play for Manchester City."

- Lionel Messi will not be leaving Barcelona for the money. Manchester City will not pay the same as Barca as it is the equivalent of what five current City players earn: Aguero, Laporte, De Bruyne, Sterling and Jesus.

- Manchester City are offering Lionel Messi an initial two-year contract, although the final details are yet to be agreed. City hope to be able to negotiate the terms of the transfer with Barcelona and include a player: Gabriel Jesus is valued at €100M.

- And finally: Jorge Messi will travel to Barcelona on Sunday.

Channel Cuatro similarly claimed that the two parties have an agreement and that City’s representatives will travel to Catalan to close the deal. Lucas Scagliola, said that this rumoured agreement was agreed “days ago” and that City have “everything ready” for Messi.

Although Sky Sports’ Gary Cotterill says that Manchester City are the only team on the table for Messi, TyC Sports reported that the French giants, PSG have come in with a last minute offer - an offer which Manchester City couldn’t match due to Financial Fair Play regulations. PSG wouldn’t though have that “winning project”, Miquel Blazquez says Pep Guardiola and Manchester City have.

There has also been talk about which current Manchester City players could go the other way, if a deal is to be agreed for the Messi. It has come to light that Gabriel Jesus could be sacrificed, along with Eric Garcia - who has intentions to re-join the Catalan club in the near future. SPORT though have claimed that City would be willing to offer €100M, Bernardo Silva, Eric Garcia and Gabriel Jesus for the Argentinian.

