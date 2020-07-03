Man City agree terms with Serie A star ahead of potential €80m deal

Manchester City have agreed personal terms with Napoli defender Kalibou Koulibaly ahead of a potential €80m deal, claims Athletic journalist Sam Lee.

The club are said to possess 'firm transfer plans' for the near future that are independent of the fate of City's CAS appeal in regards to the UEFA Champions League ban. Funds will be made available to Pep Guardiola for an important rebuilding process even in a worst-case scenario, in news that will reassure City fans, reports Lee.

Most important, however, is the specific claim that City have already concluded all the personal details of Koulibaly's move to the Premier League. All that remains is a fee to be agreed with Napoli - Lee says that the Italian side want €80m and are already looking for a replacement for the Senegal defender.

Additionally, City are said to be targeting a left-back to compete with Benjamin Mendy and a replacement for Leroy Sane - whose departure to Bayern Munich became official today. A striker is also a possible target, but no specific player is named.

Overall, the report adds further credence to the links between City and Koulibaly, and downplays the possible economic fallout from a Champions League ban for the club.

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra