City Xtra
Top Stories
News
Match Coverage
Transfer Rumours

Man City agree terms with Serie A star ahead of potential €80m deal

markgough96

Manchester City have agreed personal terms with Napoli defender Kalibou Koulibaly ahead of a potential €80m deal, claims Athletic journalist Sam Lee.

The club are said to possess 'firm transfer plans' for the near future that are independent of the fate of City's CAS appeal in regards to the UEFA Champions League ban. Funds will be made available to Pep Guardiola for an important rebuilding process even in a worst-case scenario, in news that will reassure City fans, reports Lee. 

Most important, however, is the specific claim that City have already concluded all the personal details of Koulibaly's move to the Premier League. All that remains is a fee to be agreed with Napoli - Lee says that the Italian side want €80m and are already looking for a replacement for the Senegal defender.

fc-internazionale-v-ssc-napoli-coppa-italia-semi-final (1)

Additionally, City are said to be targeting a left-back to compete with Benjamin Mendy and a replacement for Leroy Sane - whose departure to Bayern Munich became official today. A striker is also a possible target, but no specific player is named. 

Overall, the report adds further credence to the links between City and Koulibaly, and downplays the possible economic fallout from a Champions League ban for the club. 

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra

Comments

Transfer Rumours

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Bundesliga side in advanced talks about Man City defender's future

RB Leipzig are holding discussions with City about the extension of Angelino's loan in Germany, report Kicker.

markgough96

Lionel Messi to Manchester City is 'real' - conditions are 'positive for all involved'

Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi could be on his way to Manchester City, with the sporting conditions and conditions outside of football being 'positive' for all involved, according to reports.

Freddie Pye

Man City identify new left-back target after baulking at Leicester City's £75m valuation of Ben Chilwell

Everton's Lucas Digne has emerged as an alternative target to Leciester City's Ben Chilwell for Pep Guardiola, say ESPN.

markgough96

Man City made audacious effort to land striker after they 'asked' about Barcelona star

Manchester City 'like' Barcelona forward Antoine Griezmann but have been rebuffed by the La Liga side after an enquiry, report Mundo Deportivo.

markgough96

Five Things We Learned: Manchester City 4-0 Liverpool (Premier League)

City Xtra take a look at five things we learned after City restored some pride at the Etihad Stadium after punishing a hungover Liverpool side.

markgough96

Pep Guardiola has Bundesliga star as a 'player of interest'

Bayern Munich full-back David Alaba is thought to be a 'player of interest' to Pep Guardiola, according to recent reports.

Harry Winters

Player Ratings: Manchester City 4-0 Liverpool (Premier League)

Manchester City thrashed the newly crowned Premier League Champions 4-0 at the Etihad Stadium tonight. Here's how we rated the players...

Brandon Evans

Foden and Garcia return! - Manchester City vs Liverpool (Team News)

Manchester City tonight welcome the newly crowned Premier League champions Liverpool to the Etihad Stadium - as they look to carry some form over from their recent 2-0 win in the FA Cup. This game may not have the same intensity as usual, but it's a good chance to lay down a marker for next season.

harryasiddall

"Playing at City is a privilege" - Man City starlet discusses first team opportunities

Manchester City youngster Cole Palmer has said it is a 'privilege' to play at the club and called Pep Guardiola 'the best manager' in the world.

Nathan Allen

Man City join several top European clubs in pushing UEFA to host the remaining Champions League RO16 fixtures

Several Champions League teams are pushing back against UEFA over the venues of the remaining Round of 16 matches in the competition, according to The Times.

Nathan Allen