Man City agreed on a €3 million fee to bring full-back to the club

Manchester City agreed on a fee of €3m to bring Alianza Lima defender Kluiverth Aguilar to the Etihad Stadium, according to AS Peru as relayed by Sport Witness.

Sports Director at the Peru outfit Gustavo Zeballos hopes this deal could be the start of an exciting relationship with the City Football Group (CFG).

As well as sending its talent players to various teams in CFG's portfolio, Zeballos hopes the transfer fees could be used to help 'professionalise' Alianza Lima.

These sort of deals are common in the modern game with City already having agreements in place with the Ghana Football Association, San Antonio Football Club and NAC Breda to name a few.

