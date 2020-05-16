Man City 'aim to win race' with Man United for Argentine midfield rising star - player is keen on City

Manchester City are aiming to win the race for Argentine midfield rising star Thiago Almada, with rivals Manchester United also pursuing the teenager, according to the Sun.

The reigning Premier League champions' interest in Almada has been well-documented for a number of months now, with Etihad officials failing to meet an asking price for the teenager around a year ago. However, according to the latest reports, that interest is still maintained ahead of the summer window.

The Sun claim that Manchester City will 'aim to win the race' with Manchester United for Velez Sarsfield's 19-year-old midfield wonderkid. The report suggests that a £15 million fee, plus additional bonuses, could be enough to secure the player's signature. However, according to a report from Portuguese outlet Record last July, the player's release clause was increased to €25 million.

That being said, the Sun claim that the player is 'keen' on joining Manchester City this summer, with former City striker Carlos Tevez being one of his idols. It is suggested that Tevez's time at the Etihad 'fired his imagination'.

Thiago Almada becomes the latest young name to become linked with a move to Manchester City, as the club's drive for recruitment for the future continues, following the signing of Yan Couto and Kluiverth Aguilar.

-----

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra