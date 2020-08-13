City Xtra
Top Stories
News
Match Coverage
Transfer Rumours

Man City 'all but agree' personal terms with Kalidou Koulibaly - 'successful progress' made in agreeing fee with Napoli

Freddie Pye

Manchester City have 'all but agreed' personal terms with Kalidou Koulibaly over the past few days, and have been 'successful' in making progress towards agreeing a fee with Napoli for the player, according to the latest reports.

There has been some element of confusion over the past few days as to where exactly this potential transfer stood, with a clear difference in valuation between the two parties involved. That being said, the latest reports suggest that the player's mind is clearly favouring the Premier League club.

According to the Transfer Window Podcast, personal terms are 'all but agreed' between Manchester City and Kalidou Koulibaly himself, while it is also claimed that 'a lot of work' has gone in over the past few days when it comes to agreeing fee with Napoli - work that has been successful in terms of 'making progress'.

ssc-napoli-v-us-lecce-serie-a

It was suggested that €70M would be enough to secure the services of the player - however, it wasn't made clear whether this involved any additional bonuses taking the sum closer towards €80M.

There is seemingly strong developments in this saga, however according to the Manchester Evening News, City have strongly denied any bids or even any formal contact with Napoli indicating that they are about to make a bid.

-----

You can follow us for live transfer updates here: @City_Xtra

Comments

Transfer Rumours

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Man City set to 'keep an eye' on Premier League midfielder after pocketing £1 million from his transfer

Manchester City are reportedly not interested in triggering the £25 million buy-back clause in Aston Villa midfielder, Douglas Luiz' contract this summer, but will keep a keen eye on his development.

harryasiddall

Agent of centre-back set to present €65 million offer to Napoli - Man City in 'advanced talks'

The agent of Manchester City target Kalidou Koulibaly is set to present an offer worth €65 million to Napoli's president, Aurelio De Laurentiis after positive talks between the two clubs in Capri this week.

harryasiddall

Sources 'close to club' allege ‘growing interest’ from Man City in Juventus defender

Sources close to Manchester City allege that there is a ‘growing interest’ at the club for Juventus defender Alex Sandro (29), reports TuttoSport.

markgough96

Man City consider reigniting interest in Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago - 'concern' at Liverpool

Manchester City are contemplating launching a bid to rival Liverpool's effort to sign Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago, with Pep Guardiola still 'convinced' of the player's qualities.

markgough96

Xtra Analysis: Everything you need to know about Man City's latest recruit - Nathan Ake

Following the official confirmation of the signing of Nathan Ake, we take an in-depth look into just what the new arrival brings to the Manchester City squad.

Brandon Evans

'We will find a solution' - Bundesliga club chief speaks about player's future amid Man City links

Bayern Munich chief executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has publicly discussed the future of key player David Alaba, with rumours of Manchester City's interest continuing to circulate.

markgough96

Man City seemingly close in on Napoli centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly - The Daily Transfer Round-Up | #17

Day 17 of the summer transfer window will have your ears pricking up if you are a Manchester City fan. A grand total of nine players reached the headlines across Europe with rumours related to the Etihad today – but who is in the spotlight?

Sam Puddephatt

Man City 2020/21 third kit pre-match shirt leaked

The Man City 2020/21 pre-match shirt - to be worn in correlation with the new third kit - has been leaked by reputable football merchandise source, Footy Headlines.

Jack Walker

Man City kit choice revealed for Champions League quarter-final clash

Manchester City will play in their new home kit for the Champions League quarter-final against Lyon on Saturday, with Ederson sporting the pink goalkeeper's away shirt.

Jack Walker

Serie A side 'completing the final details' before making transfer of Man City midfielder official

Lazio are completing the final details before making the signing of Manchester City midfielder David Silva official.

Adam Booker