Man City 'all but agree' personal terms with Kalidou Koulibaly - 'successful progress' made in agreeing fee with Napoli

Manchester City have 'all but agreed' personal terms with Kalidou Koulibaly over the past few days, and have been 'successful' in making progress towards agreeing a fee with Napoli for the player, according to the latest reports.

There has been some element of confusion over the past few days as to where exactly this potential transfer stood, with a clear difference in valuation between the two parties involved. That being said, the latest reports suggest that the player's mind is clearly favouring the Premier League club.

According to the Transfer Window Podcast, personal terms are 'all but agreed' between Manchester City and Kalidou Koulibaly himself, while it is also claimed that 'a lot of work' has gone in over the past few days when it comes to agreeing fee with Napoli - work that has been successful in terms of 'making progress'.

It was suggested that €70M would be enough to secure the services of the player - however, it wasn't made clear whether this involved any additional bonuses taking the sum closer towards €80M.

There is seemingly strong developments in this saga, however according to the Manchester Evening News, City have strongly denied any bids or even any formal contact with Napoli indicating that they are about to make a bid.

