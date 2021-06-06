Man City Allocate €60M For Signing of Portugal International - Club Have 'Established Protocol' In Place

Manchester City have 'earmarked' €60 million in their summer budget for Sporting Lisbon left-back Nuno Mendes after the delayed 2020 European Championships.

It's well known the Blues have had issues at left-back throughout Pep Guardiola's time at the club.

The Catalan boss has even used a central midfielder turned left-back, Oleksandr Zinchenko in Manchester City's recent Champions League final defeat to Chelsea - further highlighting the extent of his problems.

Young rising defender Nuno Mendes seems to be the club's prime target in the position despite briefings to English media suggesting otherwise, with a report by Portuguese outlet A Bola, as translated and relayed by Sport Witness, suggesting that a €60 million figure is thought to be the amount it would take to make a transfer happen this summer - from the viewpoint of those at the Etihad.

However, any move would have to happen after the delayed 2020 European Championships, with Nuno Mendes expected to play a key part in Portugal's bid to retain their crown.

Nuno Mendes' electric performances for Sporting Lisbon this season has meant there is now a host of top European clubs hunting his signature.

But A Bola's report claims that Manchester City do have a slight edge in negotiations ahead of their competitors.

Manchester City have what has been described as an 'established protocol' in place between themselves and Sporting Lisbon, which sees players go in opposite directions, and so will hope to use that relationship to their advantage.

The defender's contract lasts until 2025, but has a €70 million release clause which would make him the club's biggest ever sale - and his clause is understood to be the fee that Lisbon higher-ups are holding out for this summer.

