Man City Among Four Premier League Clubs Interested in Ajax Star - Player Would Be Available as a Free Agent

Right-back Noussair Mazraoui (24) has been a regular in Ajax's first team since 2017-18, racking up over 100 appearances for the Dutch champions.

After moving to their youth side Jong Ajax, which plays in the second division, as a teenager, Mazraoui quickly earned a spot in the senior squad and was a key player in their memorable run to the Champions League semi-final in the 2018-19 season.

But Mazraoui's current contract is set to expire at the end of this campaign, prompting interest from other top clubs in England's top flight. His situation could be part of a recent trend of young, high-quality free agents becoming more and more common in European football.

And a recent report from Eurosport claims that Manchester City are among those clubs, with the prospect of signing the Morocco international on a free transfer potentially being too good a deal to turn down.

A marauding full-back, Mazraoui has already managed four goals and two assists in just 11 Eredivisie games this season, aiding an Ajax attack that has scored a blistering 37 goals in their 12 league matches so far.

That attacking ability and forward-thinking mindset would certainly gel well with Manchester City's side. Full-backs contributing to the attack has been a staple of tactical identity at the club dating back even further than the Roberto Mancini era.

But the report also indicates that Pep Guardiola's side are just one of several Premier League clubs looking at Mazraoui, with Leeds, Arsenal and Brighton among the other clubs understood to "have him on their list".

The other question would be where Mazraoui is envisaged to fit in at Manchester City.

Current right-back options Kyle Walker and Joao Cancelo don't seem to be in need of any additional competition at the moment, unless Cancelo was to make a permanent switch to the left-sided role he has been playing this season.

