Man City among long list of clubs ‘very closely’ monitoring situation of Erling Haaland

Sam Puddephatt

Manchester City are reportedly one of five major European clubs all 'very closely following' the situation of Erling Braut Haaland (20) and his release clause at Borussia Dortmund, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Other named clubs are Juventus, Manchester United, Barcelona and PSG, according to the transfer insider. 

It is believed that the seemingly bargain €75 million release clause in his contract can only be activated after he has spent two years in his current contract – meaning the clubs waiting in line may need to be patient until January 2022 to land his signature.

The Norwegian striker has made the headlines ever since joining Dortmund back in January, scoring a spectacular 23-minute hattrick after coming on as a substitute in his debut against Augsburg.

fbl-ger-bundesliga-leipzig-dortmund (1)

Known for his blistering pace and an eye for goal, Haaland has scored an impressive 33 goals in just 32 appearances for the German side.

Manchester City have not hidden their desire to sign a world class striker come the departure of Sergio Aguero, which is expected to be upon his contract expiry next summer.

Haaland has joined transfer rumours with the likes of Lautaro Martinez and Joao Felix – two other young strikers causing shockwaves in football around Europe. Will we see one of them at the Etihad next summer?

