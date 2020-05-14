City Xtra
Man City among six clubs targeting Chelsea and England midfielder

markgough96

Manchester City are joined by five other clubs in a potential battle to sign Chelsea's teenage midfielder Tino Anjorin, report AllNigeriaSoccer.

Anjorin (18), is of Nigerian descent but presently represents the England Under-19 side at international level. 

AllNigeriaSoccer claim that City have been scouting the Chelsea youth player throughout the 2019/20 season - alongside five other clubs who are admirers of Anjorin. 

england-v-netherlands-uefa-european-under-17-championship-semi-final
(Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images)

Anjorin has two first-team appearances for Chelsea, appearing as a substitute in this season's Third Round Carabao Cup in a 7-1 thrashing of Grimsby Town, and in the Premier League against Everton. 

However, AllNigeriaSoccer's report has come at an odd time - it is reported last month that Anjorin signed a new five-year deal with Frank Lampard's side, which would make a summer transfer unlikely.

