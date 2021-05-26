Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/OpinionsSI.com
Search

Man City 'Among The Options' Presented to Left-Back by Agent During Restaurant Meeting - Man United Also Mentioned

Manchester City are one of the clubs in the running to sign the Portuguese wonder-kid, Nuno Mendes according to reports.
Author:
Publish date:

Mendes (18) has rapidly become one of Europe's most coveted young players, with his performances at left-back impressing as Sporting Lisbon were crowned champions of Liga NOS ahead of Porto and Nicolas Otamendi's Benfica.

Now, a report from Lisbon-based newspaper Correio da Manhã, as translated by Sport Witness, claims that Pep Guardiola's side are one of the interested parties. 

The report states that Mendes' agent Miguel Pinho - who also represents Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes -has presented a number of proposals to the player for his potential next club, with both Manchester clubs among them.

READ MORE: An exclusive look into Man City's 2021/2022 kits

READ MORE: Pep Guardiola's teary response when discussing Sergio Aguero

The price tag could prove prohibitive, with Sporting expected to demand around €70 million for the player- the release clause reported to come with the new contract he signed in December 2020. 

However, they may only require €45-50 million of that fee up front in cash, with the rest potentially payable through bonus payments and the loaning of a player to Sporting.

Left-back has long since been a problem position for Manchester City, with over a dozen names filling the spot since Pep Guardiola took over. 12 different players have all been deployed as either a left-back or left-wing back in the last five years. 

Despite Zinchenko's strong performances over the last few seasons, the position is still expected to be high on the list of priorities for the in the transfer market, and Mendes continues to be linked with City regularly.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

sipa_33492190
News

Kyle Walker Reflects on Reasons Behind Leaving Tottenham and Recent Man City Success

1002677599
Transfer Rumours

Man City 'Among The Options' Presented to Left-Back by Agent During Restaurant Meeting - Man United Also Mentioned

sipa_33158497
News

Man City Star Ruben Dias Talks Winning The Premier League And Future Success

1001204535
News

Sergio Aguero Names Player He Would Like To See Take Over As Man City Number 10

E2FzWstXMAcoD_y
News

Fernandinho Demands "200%" From Man City Teammates During Chelsea Champions League Final

1002452018
News

Man City Announce Champions League Final Screening Event With 4,000 Fans In Attendance

1002733689
News

"And We Have No Fans?!" - Plenty of Man City Supporters Mock Chelsea Fans After Champions League Final Ticket News Emerges

1002492396
News

Riyad Mahrez Drops Hint On His Future Ahead Of Champions League Final Against Chelsea