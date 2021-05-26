Man City 'Among The Options' Presented to Left-Back by Agent During Restaurant Meeting - Man United Also Mentioned

Manchester City are one of the clubs in the running to sign the Portuguese wonder-kid, Nuno Mendes according to reports.

Mendes (18) has rapidly become one of Europe's most coveted young players, with his performances at left-back impressing as Sporting Lisbon were crowned champions of Liga NOS ahead of Porto and Nicolas Otamendi's Benfica.

Now, a report from Lisbon-based newspaper Correio da Manhã, as translated by Sport Witness, claims that Pep Guardiola's side are one of the interested parties.

The report states that Mendes' agent Miguel Pinho - who also represents Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes -has presented a number of proposals to the player for his potential next club, with both Manchester clubs among them.

The price tag could prove prohibitive, with Sporting expected to demand around €70 million for the player- the release clause reported to come with the new contract he signed in December 2020.

However, they may only require €45-50 million of that fee up front in cash, with the rest potentially payable through bonus payments and the loaning of a player to Sporting.

Left-back has long since been a problem position for Manchester City, with over a dozen names filling the spot since Pep Guardiola took over. 12 different players have all been deployed as either a left-back or left-wing back in the last five years.

Despite Zinchenko's strong performances over the last few seasons, the position is still expected to be high on the list of priorities for the in the transfer market, and Mendes continues to be linked with City regularly.

