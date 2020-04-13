City Xtra
Man City amongst a host of European clubs scouting Ajax youngster - £6 million fee mentioned

Harry Winters

Manchester City are understood to be one of several clubs scouting Ajax forward Sontje Hansen, according to Jamie Jackson of the Guardian.

Hansen, who’s contract with Ajax expires at the end of next season, has been watched by City on several occasions. The Blues are understood to have watched him at both the U17 World Cup and European Championships. At the U17 World Cup, Hansen won the golden boot, finding the net six times in seven appearances; including a hat-trick against Nigeria.

fc-barcelona-u19-ajax-u19-friendly-match
(Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

The youngster has played 24 times in five different competitions for Ajax this season; with his most notable appearance being his Eredivisie debut for Ajax in a 6-1 defeat. He has been directly involved in 13 goals, scoring seven and assisting six times overall.

He's expected to cost around £6 million, but City aren’t the only European side eyeing up the wonderkid; with Inter Milan, Juventus and RB Leipzig all having an interest in the 17-year-old. 

u17-germany-v-u17-netherlands-u17-juniors-algarve-cup
(Photo by Ricardo Nascimento/Getty Images)

-----

