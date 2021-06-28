Man City and Aston Villa 'Agree' to £88M Deal for Jack Grealish

Manchester City are reportedly set to announce the signing of Jack Grealish from Aston Villa after the ongoing European Championships.

The Aston Villa captain, alongside Tottenham Hotspur's star striker Harry Kane, are Manchester City’s primary targets in the current transfer window - and both players are expected to command nine-figure fees.

An exclusive report by Caught Offside this week has claimed that the recently-crowned Premier League Champions are prepared to officially welcome one of the aforementioned two players soon after Euro 2020.

The report references to a 'close club source', who states that Manchester City will sign Jack Grealish in an £88 million deal.

It appears that the critical terms of a plausible five-year contract have been discussed since the end of the last season, and that the English midfielder seemingly confirmed Manchester City’s interest in signing him back in February.

Jack Grealish made 26 appearances for Aston Villa during the 2020/2021 season and was a crucial player in the Birmingham club's campaign, with an applaudable tally of six goals and 12 assists.

Grealish was subsequently called up to Gareth Southgate’s England squad for the European Championships, where he impressed despite limited opportunities and established himself as a firm fan favourite.

Earlier, Sky Sports stated that Aston Villa opened talks with Jack Grealish, proposing to build a team around their captain. However, the latter might head to Manchester ahead of the next season.

Previous reports suggest that although Manchester City want to sign both Jack Grealish and Harry Kane, they cannot move forward without selling one of their current players. The club is also claimed to be open to listening to “serious offers” for Riyad Mahrez and Raheem Sterling.

Despite Manchester City’s much-publicised pursuit of Grealish, it is understood that the club’s top priority is to sign a striker. They made a £100 million bid for Harry Kane last week, but Spurs are unwilling to sell the England forward.

It will be interesting to see if Manchester City's offer can budge an adamant Tottenham from their stance in the coming weeks.

