Man City and Barcelona Locked In 'Intense Contacts' During Recent Days - Aymeric Laporte and Other Players Discussed

Manchester City and Barcelona have engaged in 'intense contacts' in recent days regarding the transfer of players, according to information from Spain.

Following on from Barcelona's early signings of Etihad duo Sergio Aguero and Eric Garcia, it nows appears as though officials at the Camp Nou are eyeing up further recruitment from the Premier League champions, despite their current financial situation.

One name who will almost certainly be linked with moves away throughout the summer is Aymeric Laporte, with the Frenchman having fallen down the central defensive pecking order at the Etihad Stadium last season.

The rise and form of John Stones and Ruben Dias meant the former Bilbao defender was forced to play second-fiddle for most of the campaign, and may now look for increased game time away from the North-West.

READ MORE: Pep Guardiola's stance on the future of Raheem Sterling

READ MORE: Argentine winger reveals decision to join Man City

According to the information of Toni Juanmarti, contacts between Barcelona and Manchester City have been 'intense' in the last few days.

Perhaps more interestingly for fans of both clubs, Juanmarti claims that not only has there been conversations about Barcelona defender Sergi Roberto and Manchester City's Aymeric Laporte, but also other players.

In fact, just recently, there was a suggestion from Spain that the La Liga giants may hold an interest in both Gabriel Jesus and Ilkay Gundogan - with the latter being viewed as an alternative to Georginio Wijnaldum, who seems destined for PSG.

Juanmarti continues within his information on social media that as of today, and this may come as no surprise to fans reading this report, there is more interest from Barcelona in Manchester City players than vice versa.

READ MORE: Manchester City star edges towards major contract extension

READ MORE: The truth behind Fernandinho's ongoing Man City contract situation

It does however remain unlikely that Barcelona could finance a move for Aymeric Laporte, with Manchester City almost certainly set to demand fees in excess of £60 million for a player who has proven to be one of the very best in his position since arriving at the Etihad in the January of 2018.

However, should there be a lack of promises made over increased game time next season and additional rotation between himself and centre-back partner John Stones, then the 27 year-old may actively seek solutions.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra