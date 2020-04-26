Man City and Barcelona want to sign Portuguese star - £87 million release clause mentioned

Manchester City and Barcelona both want to sign Benfica defender Ruben Dias; with the 22-year-old's £87 million release clause not putting either side off, according to Record in Portugal as relayed by the Daily Mail.

City's hunt for a centre-back goes on; and the latest name apparently on the clubs radar is Benfica starlet Ruben Dias. The Portuguese international has enjoyed a breakout year in Liga NOS, playing 25 times.

The latest reports suggest Spanish giants Barcelona have entered the race for his signature, and they, just like Manchester City, are not put off by the defenders £87 million release clause.

Dias has also represented Portugal internationally, appearing 17 times since his debut in 2018.

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra