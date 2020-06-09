Man City and Bayern Munich enter new round of negotiations for Leroy Sane

Manchester City and Bayern Munich have held new talks over the potential transfer of Leroy Sane, with the transfer fee still remaining the major stumbling block in negotiations between the two sides, according to Sky Germany.

For months now, both clubs have been swaying back and forth in their discussions over a possible agreement for the transfer of the 24-year-old - who appears to be refusing to sign a new deal with the current Premier League champions.

The injury to Leroy Sane in this season's Community Shield showpiece at Wembley proved to be a major issue in securing a deal from the viewpoint of the Bavarian club, with Sane only returning to on-field action in January.

According to Sky Germany on Tuesday afternoon, both the Premeir League and Bundesliga sides have held a new round of talks surrounding Sane's future - however, as expected, the transfer fee has proven to be a major stumbling block. It is claimed that Manchester City are demanding a fee in the region of €70 million, while Bayern Munich are only willing to offer a fee in and around €40 million.

The specific term used to describe Manchester City's demands for Sane was an 'adequate fee' - so certainly not the €35 million that was mentioned last month.

There is still optimism amongst the Bayern Munich ranks that a deal for the winger can be secured this summer, however as revealed last month, Manchester City are not determined to get rid in the immediate future, with the English side willing to run down the contract of Sane should they not receive their desired valuation.

