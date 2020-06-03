City Xtra
Man City and Chelsea have 'asked for information' about Inter Milan starlet

harryasiddall

Both Manchester City and Chelsea have 'asked for information' about Inter Milan centre-back Lorenzo Pirola, with the interest from both clubs intensifying recently, according to SerieBnews as relayed by Sport Witness.

Pirola (18), who can play in both central defender positions, has played 16 times in the Primavera 1 this season. During which, he has also competed in the UEFA Youth League - appearing four times.

It's well documented that City are in the market for a new centre-back this summer; and despite the signing likely being more high profile, Pirola could be brought in to be one of the stars of the future.

City have joined Chelsea in showing interest in the highly-rated youngster, and have 'asked for information' regarding the possibility of him leaving Inter this summer.

