Man City and Chelsea Monitoring Brazilian Winger, Claims Player's Agent

Manchester City and Chelsea are said to be monitoring young Brazilian winger, Emerson Rodríguez - according to the player's agent himself.

Young Brazilians appear to be on the radar regularly for both Manchester City and their parent football business company City Football Group or CFG.

In recent years, the City Football Group have signed some of the most promising young talents out of Brazil, including the likes of Yan Couto, Metinho, and Kayky - all of whom have left South America to enter the Manchester City system.

Now on the radar of the Etihad club, and likely the City Football Group themselves, is Millonarios winger Emerson Rodríguez.

The 21-year-old is a new name in Brazilian football, scoring only three goals in 22 games so far across the course of 2021.

However, according to quotes from his agent Diego Carannante, the winger is being tracked by multiple clubs - including the current Premier League champions and the Champions League holders.

“As a winger I would recommend Emerson Rodriguez Rivaldo, a Colombian born in 2001, also owned by the Millonarios of Bogotà and already viewed by [Manchester] City and Chelsea,” Carnnante said, as relayed by Sports Witness.

Players like Rodríguez, while seemingly being a prospective talent, tend to disappear into the City Football Group system until an opportunity arises to sell the player on for a profit.

However, it is worth mentioning that players previously mentioned, such as Kayky and Metinho, are said to be in consideration for future first team football at the Etihad - with the former already expected to train with the first-team in the coming weeks.

