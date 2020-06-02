Man City and Inter Milan 'waited for a signal' from Barcelona star before making a move

Manchester City and Inter Milan did have an interest in six-time Ballon d'or winner Lionel Messi, but were 'waiting for a signal' from the player before making an approach, according to AS as relayed by Sport Witness.

Earlier this season, it emerged the Argentine superstar had a clause in his contract until the 31st of May which allowed him to leave the club for free. It's reported that both Manchester City and Inter Milan were interested in activating that clause and bringing the supposed best player of all time to the club.

However, before making an approach, both clubs had 'waited for a signal' from either Messi or his representatives. A signal which, according to reports, 'never came'.

With the clause now expired, it's unlikely that we'll see Messi leave the club he's shown his magic at throughout his career. It was fun imagining the possibility while it lasted I guess.

