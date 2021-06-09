Man City and Man United 'Considering Making Offer' for €110M Premier League Star - Chelsea Also In Contention

As Manchester City gear up to seek a long-term replacement for Fernandinho, one name from the Premier League continues to be linked with a move to the Etihad, as well as other major players in the top-flight.

Manchester City officials are always on the look out for long-term replacements for existing stars, and that continuity and seamless transitions between players has been crucial to their success for over a decade.

The next key player for the club to replace is Fernandinho, and despite the 36 year-old on the verge of signing a new one-year extension to his expiring contract and also the signing of Rodrigo from Atletico Madrid in the summer of 2019, scouts and officials have their eyes set on replacements for the Brazilian.

One of those names is West Ham's Declan Rice, who is also a prime target for other major Premier League clubs - while Pep Guardiola is understood to be an admirer of the youngster's abilities. However, the Hammers' demands could prove to be a major stumbling block for any potential suitor.

Despite the admiration from three major players in the Premier League, the Athletic's new edition of the Radar suggests that clubs may not even get the opportunity to sign the player.

It is stated that not only does Declan Rice want to focus on the European Championships with England, but manager David Moyes insists the midfielder is not for sale and is also worth €110 million.

However, the clubs named by the Athletic as being 'in contention' for the 22 year-old are Chelsea, Manchester United and Manchester City, with the north-west clubs believed to be 'considering making an offer'. However, it is clarified that like fellow admirers Chelsea, the two rivals have other targets to pursue and obviously can’t afford them all.

On the subject of Chelsea, the Athletic highlight how they were 'very interested' in the West Ham star last year, with Frank Lampard urging his employers to make a move, but Thomas Tuchel remains an admirer - with the German talking to staff about Rice.

Manchester City will most likely have other options to sound out this summer, should they continue with their pursuit of a new Fernandinho replacement, and reports from Italy and previously in England have highlighted Manuel Locatelli as one of those potential targets.

Other names have included the likes of Denis Zakaria at Borussia Monchengladbach, Douglas Luiz at Aston Villa, and possibly Ismael Bennacer of Milan - however none of the three names are serious contenders to be pursued by Etihad chiefs.

