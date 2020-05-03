City Xtra
Man City and Man United eyeing Real Madrid starlet this summer

Shruti Sadbhav

Both Manchester City and Manchester United are eyeing Real Madrid academy player, Álvaro Fernández Carreras. The 17-year-old left-back has gained the interest of both clubs and they reportedly followed him ‘closely’ this season, according to Spanish outlet AS.

Carreras’ current deal with the La Liga giants will expire this summer, which prompted both Manchester clubs to look out for the young prospect over several games. However, the reports suggest that the youngster is keen on signing a new deal in Spain itself.

alvaropre1

Manchester City scouts have been working continuously to identify some of the best talents to bring into the academy. It is believed that Pep Guardiola’s team will undergo a massive restructuring process at the end of the ongoing season. Hence, the reigning Premier League champions may prioritise the first-team signings in the next transfer window.

Manchester United, on the other hand, found an essential player in Bruno Fernandes who arrived at Old Trafford earlier this year and quickly proved his mettle in the midfield. Although United are reportedly prioritising a deal with Jadon Sancho, they could also be eyeing younger talents, especially those of Carreras’ calibre. 

-----

